Raat Akeli Hai Writer Smita Singh Responds To Knives Out Comparisons Years Later

Smita Singh on why Raat Akeli Hai drew Knives Out comparisons

When Raat Akeli Hai premiered in 2020, viewers quickly pointed out familiar elements associated with classic whodunits: a wealthy family, a grand house, a murdered patriarch and an investigating outsider. Singh noted that while the parallels were understandable, they ignored the timeline of her work. According to her, the script was written and registered as early as 2013 and was acquired in 2015, years before Knives Out released in 2019.