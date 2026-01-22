Raat Akeli Hai Writer Smita Singh Responds To Knives Out Comparisons Years Later

Raat Akeli Hai writer Smita Singh has addressed long-running Knives Out comparisons, clarifying that her murder mystery was written years earlier.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raat Akeli Hai writer reacts to comparisons with Knives Out
Raat Akeli Hai writer reacts to comparisons with Knives Out Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Smita Singh clarified that Raat Akeli Hai was written and registered in 2013, years before Knives Out was released.

  • She acknowledged that comparisons with Knives Out arose because both films draw from familiar murder mystery conventions.

  • The writer has confirmed that she plans to step away from the murder mystery genre after completing the upcoming sequel.

Raat Akeli Hai writer Smita Singh has revisited the comparisons between her Netflix film and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, reiterating that the similarities were purely coincidental. In an interview with India Today, Singh explained that the core idea for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer existed long before the Hollywood hit entered public conversation.

Smita Singh on why Raat Akeli Hai drew Knives Out comparisons

When Raat Akeli Hai premiered in 2020, viewers quickly pointed out familiar elements associated with classic whodunits: a wealthy family, a grand house, a murdered patriarch and an investigating outsider. Singh noted that while the parallels were understandable, they ignored the timeline of her work. According to her, the script was written and registered as early as 2013 and was acquired in 2015, years before Knives Out released in 2019.

Bollywood Artists Who Faced Backlash for Speaking Their Truth - IMDb
Bollywood Artists Who Walked Into Controversy By Telling The Truth

BY Aishani Biswas

Writing Raat Akeli Hai before Knives Out

Speaking candidly, Singh admitted the timing was frustrating. She shared that earlier drafts of Raat Akeli Hai had even more overlaps with the Western template, including plot devices that were later removed to avoid predictability. For Singh, what mattered was knowing the origin of her story and the creative process behind it, regardless of public perception.

Related Content
Related Content

She also emphasised that her approach to Indian murder mystery storytelling has always focused less on shock reveals and more on social context. Rather than asking only who committed the crime, Singh believes the genre works best when it interrogates why crimes occur and what social structures enable them.

Vishal Bhardwaj on not taking permission from Hussain Ustara’s family for O' Romeo - Instagram
Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Didn't Take Permission From Hussain Ustara's Family To Make O' Romeo

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Smita Singh is stepping away from whodunits

Singh described the genre as creatively demanding and emotionally exhausting. While Raat Akeli Hai brought her recognition, it also made her question repeating the same narrative patterns. She acknowledged that portraying perpetrators as complex individuals shaped by circumstance has become a recurring theme in her writing.

According to Singh, cinematic murder mysteries cannot survive on formula alone. They need moral weight and relevance beyond puzzle-solving. This realisation has led her to decide that Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will be her final whodunit, marking a conscious shift in her creative journey.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Mendis Completes Half-Century | SL 169/4 (36)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81, Shubman Gill Goes For Duck

  3. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  4. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  5. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  2. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs McCartney Kessler, Australian Open: Sixth Seed Beats Doubles Partner To Advance

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: Osaka Registers Comfortable Victory - As It Happened

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

  4. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

  2. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  3. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  4. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  5. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81, Shubman Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code