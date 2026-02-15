Five Arrested In Dalit Murder Case: Police Encounter Leaves Two Suspects Shot

Uttar Pradesh cops nab key accused in stabbing death of 30-year-old man amid caste atrocity probe

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ballia murder, Dalit man stabbed, UP police encounter
Dalit Man Beaten For 'Plucking Leaves', Kills Himself; 2 Arrested File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Satya Prakash Ram, 30, from Gurgujpur village, was fatally stabbed near a Sawara liquor shop after an argument on Saturday.

  • Case filed against Sundaram Singh, Raja Singh, and Umakant Pandey under BNS murder section and SC/ST Atrocities Act based on victim's brother’s complaint.

  • Early Sunday shootout near Navapura-Mahatwar Road led to arrests of all five, with two injured accused hospitalised; police seized pistol, knife, and bikes.

Five men, including three accused named in the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old Dalit man, were arrested following a police encounter in the Rasra area of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, according to PTI.

The incident, reported PTI, stemmed from the murder of Satya Prakash Ram, a resident of Gurgujpur village in Rasra, who was allegedly stabbed to death by three men near a liquor shop in Sawara village on Saturday afternoon after an argument.

Based on a complaint from the victim's brother, Om Prakash, police registered a case against Sundaram Singh, Raja Singh, and Umakant Pandey—all residents of Sawara village—under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh on Sunday said Pandey was arrested soon after the incident.

He said that around 4 am on Sunday, during a vehicle-checking drive near the Navapura-Mahatwar Road, police signalled four motorcycle-borne suspects to stop. However, they opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape.

Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) team retaliated in self-defence, arresting two named accused in the murder case—Sundaram Singh alias Satya Singh, 21, and Raj Singh alias Raja Singh, 24, who were injured.

Sundaram was shot in the left leg, while Raj sustained a gunshot injury in his right leg, police said.

During the encounter, police also arrested Anuj Singh, 19, of Badi Pakwal in the Sarayalkhasni area of Mau district, and Ajay Kharwar, 18, of Chakia in the Ranipur area of Mau district. The two injured accused have been admitted to a hospital.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, two motorcycles, and the knife allegedly used in the murder from the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
