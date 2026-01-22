Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Didn't Take Permission From Hussain Ustara's Family To Make O' Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about the claims of not taking permission from gangster Hussain Ustara’s family for O' Romeo.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vishal Bhardwaj
Vishal Bhardwaj on not taking permission from Hussain Ustara’s family for O' Romeo Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about the claims of not taking permission from gangster Hussain Ustara’s family for O' Romeo.

  • Shahid Kapoor-starrer is based on the story of Hussain Ustara from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

  • Ustara’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, recently claimed that the filmmaker did not seek their permission to show their father's life on screen.

The trailer for O' Romeo was launched yesterday in the presence of director Vishal Bhardwaj, actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, among others. At the event, Bhardwaj opened up about the claims of not taking permission from gangster Hussain Ustara’s family for O' Romeo.

For the unversed, the upcoming film is based on the story of Hussain Ustara from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Ustara’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, recently claimed that the filmmaker did not take their permission to show their father's life on screen.

Vishal Bhardwaj on rift rumours with Shahid Kapoor - Instagram
Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vishal Bhardwaj on not taking consent of Hussain Ustara's family to make O' Romeo

Addressing the permission controversy, Bhardwaj clarified that he had already acquired the rights to the story.

"This film is from the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and I’ve taken the rights of this story. I didn’t think (of the permission)," the National award-winning filmmaker told the media as per a report in PTI.

Related Content
Related Content

Further elaborating, the Omkara director said the story is taken from the book and the characters are based on that. "However, there is a lot of fiction in it as well. As for permissions, that is something Hussain Zaidi may have taken or should have taken. I didn't feel that I needed to take any permission, because it is based on a story which is part of a book," he added.

Bhardwaj said the journey of O' Romeo started long ago. He took the rights of Hussain Zaidi’s book and wrote a foreword for it. He had been working on it for many years. It had many drafts, and finally it is here. The filmmaker also thanked Sajid Nadiadwala for his support.

About O’ Romeo permission controversy

Recently, Sanober Shaikh reportedly sent a letter to the makers, demanding Rs 2 crore in compensation. She even sought a postponement of the film's release. Shaikh alleged that the film is based on her father's life and has been made without the family's consent.

She also raised objections against the romantic angle between Shahid and Triptii Dimri's characters.

Stills from the the trailer - YouTube
O' Romeo Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor Returns In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Dark Gangster Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

O' Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey. It will hit the screens on February 13, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  2. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  3. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Gears Up For Tricky Czech Challenge

  3. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Serbian Star Downs Italian Counterpart

  5. Australian Open, Day 4: Alexander Zverev Secures Third Round Berth After Hard-Fought Win Against Muller

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Scattered Showers in the West Districts

  2. Manipur Violence: Meitei Man Killed After Abduction In Churachandpur

  3. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  4. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  5. Sanatana Dharma row: HC judgment 'wrong,' no place for judge's personal belief in ruling, says DMK

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  2. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  3. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  4. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  5. Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code