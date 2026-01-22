Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals Why He Didn't Take Permission From Hussain Ustara's Family To Make O' Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about the claims of not taking permission from gangster Hussain Ustara’s family for O' Romeo.
The trailer for O' Romeo was launched yesterday in the presence of director Vishal Bhardwaj, actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, among others. At the event, Bhardwaj opened up about the claims of not taking permission from gangster Hussain Ustara’s family for O' Romeo.
For the unversed, the upcoming film is based on the story of Hussain Ustara from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Ustara’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, recently claimed that the filmmaker did not take their permission to show their father's life on screen.
Vishal Bhardwaj on not taking consent of Hussain Ustara's family to make O' Romeo
Addressing the permission controversy, Bhardwaj clarified that he had already acquired the rights to the story.
"This film is from the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and I’ve taken the rights of this story. I didn’t think (of the permission)," the National award-winning filmmaker told the media as per a report in PTI.
Further elaborating, the Omkara director said the story is taken from the book and the characters are based on that. "However, there is a lot of fiction in it as well. As for permissions, that is something Hussain Zaidi may have taken or should have taken. I didn't feel that I needed to take any permission, because it is based on a story which is part of a book," he added.
Bhardwaj said the journey of O' Romeo started long ago. He took the rights of Hussain Zaidi’s book and wrote a foreword for it. He had been working on it for many years. It had many drafts, and finally it is here. The filmmaker also thanked Sajid Nadiadwala for his support.
About O’ Romeo permission controversy
Recently, Sanober Shaikh reportedly sent a letter to the makers, demanding Rs 2 crore in compensation. She even sought a postponement of the film's release. Shaikh alleged that the film is based on her father's life and has been made without the family's consent.
She also raised objections against the romantic angle between Shahid and Triptii Dimri's characters.
O' Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey. It will hit the screens on February 13, 2026.