Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor are coming together for their fourth film, O' Romeo.
Earlier, there were reports that both had an alleged fallout during the making of Rangoon.
Vishal finally addressed the rumours around their rift.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor have collaborated for the upcoming film, O' Romeo. It marks their fourth project after previous collaborations in Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). O' Romeo's trailer was launched yesterday, where Bhardwaj addressed the rift rumours with Kapoor.
For the unversed, there have been rumours of alleged fallout between Vishal and Shahid during the making of Rangoon. At that time, reports claimed there were creative differences between them and tensions on set. It was reported that Shahid interfered in Vishal's filmmaking process.
Vishal Bhardwaj on his collaboration with Shahid Kapoor
At the event, Vishal said, “Sorry but main ek baat bolna chahunga. Mujhe jhijhak aa rahi hai but main yeh kahani ke liye bolna chahunga ke mujhe ab tak 9 National Awards mile hain. Mere directors friends mujhe chedhte hain ke mujhe 10th wala milma chaiyeh ke tumne Shahid Kapoor ke saath 4 filmein ki hain (I’m hesitating to share this but I have to for the story. I’ve won nine National Awards so far. It may sound like I’m being arrogant about my achievements but this context is important. My director friends often joke with me that I should win my tenth National Award just for working with Shahid on four films).”
He added, “Main kitna difficult aadmi hun woh Shahid janta hai. Woh mere passive aggression ko samjhta hai. I am a very difficult man to work with. I think Shahid ko ek National Award milna chaiyeh mere saath 4 filmein karne ke liye (But they don’t know how difficult a person I’m to work with. Only Shahid knows this. He understands my passive aggression. I think Shahid should win a National Award for working with me on four films).”
Vishal on rift rumours with Shahid
Vishal agreed that creative disagreements do happen but they have formed a great bond.
He said, “Hum logo ke beech mein aisa nahi hota. Shahid and me is a jodi like Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Kalyanji-Anandji. People are excited that we’re collaborating again. There’s some magic that gets created when we come together. I don’t know how it gets created, why it happens. I can’t explain that," he added.
O' Romeo stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey round out the cast. It will hit the screens on February 13.