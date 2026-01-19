O Romeo Row Deepens As Hussain Ustara Family Denies Threats Over Shahid Kapoor Film

Speaking to the media, the gangster’s daughter questioned the film’s portrayal and sought a pre-release screening, fuelling a growing Shahid Kapoor film controversy.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
O Romeo
O Romeo poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • O Romeo row escalates as Hussain Ustara family denies threatening filmmakers.

  • Family questions alleged romantic angle, seeks pre-screening of Shahid Kapoor film.

  • Shahid Kapoor film controversy highlights debate over consent and factual portrayal.

The O Romeo row surrounding Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film has taken a new turn, with the family of slain gangster Hussain Ustara firmly rejecting claims that they threatened the makers. In an interview cited by Hindustan Times, Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh stated that the film’s team never sought the family’s permission despite allegedly drawing inspiration from her father’s life.

Hussain Ustara family statement on O Romeo

Sanober also accused the filmmakers of distorting facts. According to her, the characters portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri did not share a romantic relationship in real life. She claimed the woman was like a sister to her father, calling the depiction of a romantic angle misleading and unacceptable.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanober said the family’s only demand is transparency. She clarified that they are seeking a pre-screening to understand how Hussain Ustara has been portrayed. The family, she added, wants factual accuracy and has no intention of threatening or intimidating the film’s team.

Imran Khan on comeback - Instagram/Imran Khan
Imran Khan On Comeback With Happy Patel: Not Seeking To Be Among Top 3 Stars, Want To Do Films For The Joy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She further stressed that neither Shahid Kapoor nor director Vishal Bhardwaj are being targeted personally. However, she maintained that if the film is indeed inspired by Ustara’s life, the makers should “keep it real” and acknowledge the family’s concerns.

Related Content
Related Content

O Romeo controversy explained

Earlier reports by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the makers received a letter demanding ₹2 crore and a delay in release, allegations that Sanober has denied. The report suggested the family feared reputational damage, though the filmmakers have not confirmed whether O Romeo is based on Hussain Ustara’s life.

Shahid Kapoor in O' Romeo teaser - YouTube
O' Romeo Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Is Menacing And Quirky In Vishal Bhardwaj's Revenge Romance

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal, and is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026. The makers have so far remained silent on the dispute.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Target 188; Shaheens Start Steadily | PAK 157/2 (37)

  2. GG Vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru Target Fifth Win Against Gujarat Giants

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Afghans Batting First In Dubai

  4. India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

  5. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Djokovic Bags 100th AO Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Highlights, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

  3. The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

  4. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  3. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  4. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  5. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation