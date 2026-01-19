O Romeo Row Deepens As Hussain Ustara Family Denies Threats Over Shahid Kapoor Film

O Romeo row escalates as Hussain Ustara family denies threatening filmmakers.
Family questions alleged romantic angle, seeks pre-screening of Shahid Kapoor film.
Shahid Kapoor film controversy highlights debate over consent and factual portrayal.
The O Romeo row surrounding Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film has taken a new turn, with the family of slain gangster Hussain Ustara firmly rejecting claims that they threatened the makers. In an interview cited by Hindustan Times, Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh stated that the film’s team never sought the family’s permission despite allegedly drawing inspiration from her father’s life.
Hussain Ustara family statement on O Romeo
Sanober also accused the filmmakers of distorting facts. According to her, the characters portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri did not share a romantic relationship in real life. She claimed the woman was like a sister to her father, calling the depiction of a romantic angle misleading and unacceptable.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanober said the family’s only demand is transparency. She clarified that they are seeking a pre-screening to understand how Hussain Ustara has been portrayed. The family, she added, wants factual accuracy and has no intention of threatening or intimidating the film’s team.
She further stressed that neither Shahid Kapoor nor director Vishal Bhardwaj are being targeted personally. However, she maintained that if the film is indeed inspired by Ustara’s life, the makers should “keep it real” and acknowledge the family’s concerns.
O Romeo controversy explained
Earlier reports by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the makers received a letter demanding ₹2 crore and a delay in release, allegations that Sanober has denied. The report suggested the family feared reputational damage, though the filmmakers have not confirmed whether O Romeo is based on Hussain Ustara’s life.
The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal, and is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026. The makers have so far remained silent on the dispute.