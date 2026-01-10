O' Romeo Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Is Menacing And Quirky In Vishal Bhardwaj's Revenge Romance

Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo's teaser was unveiled today.
Inspired by true events, it gives us a glimpse of a powerful revenge romance.
It will hit the screens on February 13, 2026.
Following Shahid Kapoor's first look poster reveal, the makers of O' Romeo unveiled its teaser on Saturday. The film marks Shahid's fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj. Inspired by true events, the teaser gives us a sneak peek into a powerful revenge romance. It takes us to the evocative world of O’ Romeo, with the first glimpse of the stellar ensemble cast. The background score enhances the film's narrative, which has the themes of love, loss, and vengeance.
O' Romeo teaser
The teaser shows Shahid Kapoor's menacing and quirky avatar. He can be seen sporting full-body tattoos, wearing a cowboy hat, a black vest, and jewellery. His character has depth, drama, and passion.
O’ Romeo, also starring Triptii Dimri, is a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied. Towards the end of the clip, we see Shahid's Romeo looking at Triptii lovingly.
We are also offered glimpses of Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia's characters — each with their distinct presence and intensity, adding depth to the layered and compelling story.
Farida Jalal is on fire as she gets a chance to utter the 'C' word. In one scene, she says, “Ishq mein aashique dar jaye to Romeo, mar jaye to c**tiya” (Rise in love, and you’re a Romeo. Drown in it, and you’re a moron).
Watch the teaser here.
O' Romeo promises to be a bold and emotionally charged film backed by a stellar cast and Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’ Romeo will be released on Valentine’s Week on February 13, 2026, with Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.