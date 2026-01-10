O' Romeo Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Is Menacing And Quirky In Vishal Bhardwaj's Revenge Romance

Following Shahid Kapoor's first look poster reveal, the makers of O' Romeo unveiled its teaser on Saturday. The film marks Shahid's fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj. Inspired by true events, the teaser gives us a sneak peek into a powerful revenge romance. It takes us to the evocative world of O’ Romeo, with the first glimpse of the stellar ensemble cast. The background score enhances the film's narrative, which has the themes of love, loss, and vengeance.