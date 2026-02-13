O' Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj Is 'Deeply Proud' Of His Film, Realises The Capacity He Holds For Love And Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj on the making of O' Romeo

Vishal shared a note on social media that read: "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision."