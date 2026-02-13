O' Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj Is 'Deeply Proud' Of His Film, Realises The Capacity He Holds For Love And Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj wrote that he is proud of his film O' Romeo that helped him to face his own inner conflicts.
Ahead of O' Romeo's release, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj penned an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting the journey behind the film, and realising about violence and love. Bhardwaj also opened up about the theme of revenge in his projects. He also thanked his team for the "unconditional commitment" to his vision.
Vishal Bhardwaj on the making of O' Romeo
Vishal shared a note on social media that read: "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision."
The director also wrote that the film helped him to face his own inner conflicts.
Realises about love and violence
"Through this film, I have realised the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence - together," he wrote and added, "There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release."
"In O'Romeo, through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls, and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life," he added.
"Opposite this violence stands an equally intense force - love. A love born from a lifetime of encounters with beautiful, sensitive souls who have shaped me. A love that did not let me drown. A love that pulled me out of the pool of blood."
O’ Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It also stars Avinash Tiwari, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among others.