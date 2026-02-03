Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo In Legal Trouble: Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Court Stay On Release

Hussain Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh has filed a lawsuit against O' Romeo.
Film accused of unauthorised and false biographical portrayal.
Legal battle raises questions on consent and creative responsibility.
O' Romeo lawsuit has triggered a fresh legal and ethical debate in Bollywood, with Hussain Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh moving a Mumbai civil court to stop the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film starring Shahid Kapoor. Sanober has sought a permanent injunction, claiming the film is an unauthorised biographical portrayal of her late father that misrepresents his life and legacy.
Why Hussain Ustara’s daughter has approached the court
According to the civil suit filed through advocate DV Saroj, Sanober Shaikh alleges that O' Romeo falsely depicts Hussain Ustara as a gangster, ignoring what she describes as his contributions in assisting law enforcement agencies. She has argued that the portrayal causes irreparable harm to her family and violates their right to live with dignity and peace.
The lawsuit names producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj and author Hussain Zaidi as respondents. The film is reportedly inspired by Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, with Shahid Kapoor playing the central character linked to Ustara.
Claims of exploitation and unauthorised portrayal
Sanober has alleged that O' Romeo is being produced for commercial gain without her consent, calling it an exploitation of human tragedy. The suit states that releasing the film would besmirch the reputation of a deceased individual and emotionally impact surviving family members.
She has submitted supporting material, including references to a podcast where a former police officer allegedly linked the film’s character directly to her father, countering claims that the project is entirely fictional.
What the makers have said so far
In response to earlier legal notices, the film’s makers have denied the allegations, maintaining that O' Romeo is a work of fiction. Sanober has rejected these claims and has urged the court to restrain the film’s release across theatres, television and OTT platforms.
The court is expected to hear the matter shortly.