O’ Romeo Review | A Lush Crime Epic That Slowly Unravels Under Its Own Excess

The drama charts the hostility between Ustraa and (Avinash Tiwary), even as Afshan advances toward her quarry. (Qais and Laila, which multiverse is this!) The trajectory of this uneasy partnership forms the spine of the film. Against Mumbai’s shadowed quarters, Bhardwaj composes a chronicle where passion and catastrophe entwine amid carnage and appetite. The ferocity is signalled in the protagonist’s very name, and Kapoor inhabits Ustraa with commanding assurance, recalling the volatility he displayed in Haider (2014). Three songs surface within the first hour, one of them the infectious Paan Ki Dukaan, which lingers in memory, though not every composition justifies its placement.