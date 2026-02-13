O’ Romeo Review | A Lush Crime Epic That Slowly Unravels Under Its Own Excess

Outlook Rating:
2.5 / 5

Bhardwaj remains a formidable architect of Indian noir, capable of conjuring immersive realms with ease. With a more disciplined edit though, ‘O’ Romeo’ might have achieved the narrative stature its ambition seeks.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
O’ Romeo (2026) Poster
O’ Romeo (2026) Poster Photo: Image Source: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • O’ Romeo (2026) is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, marking his fourth collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). 

  • The film features a large ensemble including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal and Rahul Deshpande among others. 

  • O’ Romeo (2026) is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s 2011 book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.  

Vishal Bhardwaj steps away from his well-worn Shakespearean canvases, though the title winks at that lineage, to mount a tale of vendetta steeped in desire. The difficulty lies in harmonising these twin currents: the fusion of romance and retribution drives the narrative, yet their energies seldom align cohesively in the screenplay. When Bhardwaj collaborates with Gulzar and Shahid Kapoor, one anticipates the alchemy that shaped Haider (2014) and Kaminey (2009). With O Romeo! (2026), he summons the grimy temperament of the latter and the elegiac temperament of the former, fusing them into a spectacle that announces its bravado ardently. 

The result arrives drenched in style: swagger injected generously across frames, melodies stained with carnage and intertextual nods worn with brazen confidence. Bhardwaj revisits his preferred terrain of ethically ambiguous figures, intricate plotting and fatalistic mood, situating gang rivalries within an emotional architecture built on longing, remorse and fixation. The criminal milieu, though, becomes a laboratory for examining human frailty and compulsion rather than a mere arena for theatrics.

A still from ‘O’ Romeo’ (2026)
A still from ‘O’ Romeo’ (2026) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Drawn from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai (2011), the narrative unfolds with measured patience in its opening stretch. Bhardwaj devotes time to shaping temperaments, cultivating ambience and allowing tension to ferment. Afshan (Triptii Dimri), seeks out Ustraa (Shahid Kapoor), a tattooed assassin notorious for slashing enemies with his razor. Her husband Mehboob, played in a fleeting appearance by Vikrant Massey, has been slain, reportedly by men linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate. Afshan requests Hussain Ustraa to school her in the craft of killing so she may eliminate Jalal and his cohorts. Ustraa feigns indifference, yet the widow’s composure unsettles him. Their association grows intimate as his affection deepens, while her resolve remains tethered to retribution. 

Related Content
Related Content

The drama charts the hostility between Ustraa and (Avinash Tiwary), even as Afshan advances toward her quarry. (Qais and Laila, which multiverse is this!) The trajectory of this uneasy partnership forms the spine of the film. Against Mumbai’s shadowed quarters, Bhardwaj composes a chronicle where passion and catastrophe entwine amid carnage and appetite. The ferocity is signalled in the protagonist’s very name, and Kapoor inhabits Ustraa with commanding assurance, recalling the volatility he displayed in Haider (2014). Three songs surface within the first hour, one of them the infectious Paan Ki Dukaan, which lingers in memory, though not every composition justifies its placement. 

A still from ‘O’ Romeo’ (2026)
A still from ‘O’ Romeo’ (2026) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Contemporary Hindi cinema has seen an upsurge of hyper-masculine spectacles modelled after Kabir Singh (2019), Animal (2023) and recently Dhurandhar (2025), many upcoming projects appear content to replicate that template. O Romeo! attempts to subvert complete assimilation into that mould. Its temperament carries Bhardwaj’s imprint, favouring lyricism over violence despite there being plenty of it. The romance between Ustraa and Afshan contains tender interludes, though their chemistry demands greater ignition to render the emotional stakes persuasive. 

Dimri interprets the bereaved wife with conviction, charting Afshan’s evolution into a woman prepared to master violence in pursuit of justice. The female characters are written with more agency rather than just decorative intent and even peripheral figures possess narrative heft. 

Julie (Disha Patani), a dancer, playing Ustraa’s initial romantic interest, adds another shade to the emotional mosaic. Massey, though allotted scant minutes, lends poignancy to his scenes with Dimri. Aruna Irani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar bring their gravitas to the plot. Bhatia too serves her arcs efficiently before the narrative pivots back to male aggression. Each crime lord receives a sliver of history, suggesting the human sediment beneath notoriety. Tiwary’s Jalal, however, emerges as a miscalculation; flamboyant attire and exaggerated mannerisms dilute the menace the script attributes to him, leaving the antagonist curiously weightless.

A still from ‘O’ Romeo’ (2026)
A still from ‘O’ Romeo’ (2026) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Bhardwaj remains a formidable architect of Indian noir, capable of conjuring immersive realms with ease. The production design exudes polish and the action choreography, particularly a kinetic sequence featuring Kapoor and Dimri as partners in flight and fire, exhibits flair. Still, as the running time approaches three hours, the screenplay begins to fray.

Recurrent dialogue exchanges and familiar plot turns erode momentum and the structure diffuses. Its central proposition, that intimacy can coexist with brutality and that even the most ruthless figures harbour tenderness, holds dramatic promise. The later passages, however, skim these ideas rather than excavate them. 

The film does not redefine the gangster saga, yet it offers sufficient spectacle and emotional voltage to warrant a theatrical viewing. The final act regains urgency and culminates in a rousing yet foreseeable crescendo. With a more disciplined edit though, ‘O’ Romeo’ might have achieved the narrative stature its ambition seeks. Should word of mouth favour it, Bhardwaj’s devoted audience will undoubtedly gather.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Netherlands Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Saiteja Mukkamalla Smashes 30-Ball Fifty At Chepauk

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  2. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  3. Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

  4. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  5. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  4. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action