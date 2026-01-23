Vishal Bhardwaj Says He 'Can’t Even Make A ‘H’ Of A Film Like Haider Now’, Here's Why

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has given some of the masterpieces, including Maqbool, Omkara and Haider, among others, said that today he can't think of making a film like Haider. Set in Kashmir, the 2014 film was an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles, the movie earned critical acclaim with National Film Awards and strong box office numbers. Even though Haider was praised for the direction, screenplay, and performances, it also witnessed protests over its portrayal of the Indian Army and the Kashmir conflict, with many claiming it glorified radicalism.