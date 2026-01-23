Vishal Bhardwaj Says He 'Can’t Even Make A ‘H’ Of A Film Like Haider Now’, Here's Why

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, O' Romeo, Bhardwaj said due to the advent of OTT, films like Haider can't be made.
The filmmaker said he never had problems with the corporate studios, but now, due to the OTT platforms, the balance has been disrupted.
Haider (2014) starred Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has given some of the masterpieces, including Maqbool, Omkara and Haider, among others, said that today he can't think of making a film like Haider. Set in Kashmir, the 2014 film was an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in the lead roles, the movie earned critical acclaim with National Film Awards and strong box office numbers. Even though Haider was praised for the direction, screenplay, and performances, it also witnessed protests over its portrayal of the Indian Army and the Kashmir conflict, with many claiming it glorified radicalism.
At the recent trailer launch event of his upcoming film, O' Romeo, Bhardwaj said that due to the advent of OTT, films like Haider can't be made.
Vishal Bhardwaj on why he can't make Haider today
When the filmmaker was asked about the changes in the Hindi film industry, due to the involvement of corporates, Bhardwaj said he never had issues with corporates.
"I think it was fine when corporates were there. But now, ever since the OTT platforms came in, even that balance has started to be lost. It’s not that I ever had a problem with corporates, in fact, I made Haider in 2014, but I don’t think I can even make a ‘H’ of a film like Haider in today’s time. I have never had any issues with corporates," said the National award-winning director.
On O’ Romeo, Bhardwaj said he kept revising the script drafts, as he felt they were "stale."
"It felt like this was not for me. But there was always a seed of the love story that kept drawing me back. So, this is not the same script I originally intended to make, it’s a completely new script," he added.
O' Romeo marks his reunion with Shahid Kapoor after Rangoon (2017). Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal and Disha Patani, among others, round out the cast. The romantic drama is slated for theatrical release on February 13, 2026.