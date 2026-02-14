O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit

O' Romeo Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's film with Vishal Bhardwaj hit the screens on February 13. The film had created anticipation among the actor's fans as it marks Shahid's fourth collaboration with Bhardwaj. There was a special screening organised ahead of the film's release, and celebs, including Shahid's wife Mira Rajput, Homi Adajania and others praised the film. It opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Though many felt that O' Romeo failed to recreate the magic of Vishal and Shahid's previous films, Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), the actor was praised for his intense performance, with many calling it his "best" till date.