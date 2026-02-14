O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's film has surpassed the opening day collections of Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
O Romeo box office collection
O' Romeo box office collection day 1 Photo: X
Summary
  • Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O' Romeo earned over Rs 8 crore on Day 1.

  • It has overtaken the opening day collections of Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

  • The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

O' Romeo Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's film with Vishal Bhardwaj hit the screens on February 13. The film had created anticipation among the actor's fans as it marks Shahid's fourth collaboration with Bhardwaj. There was a special screening organised ahead of the film's release, and celebs, including Shahid's wife Mira Rajput, Homi Adajania and others praised the film. It opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Though many felt that O' Romeo failed to recreate the magic of Vishal and Shahid's previous films, Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), the actor was praised for his intense performance, with many calling it his "best" till date.

The box office report of O' Romeo is out. The romantic action thriller has failed to hit the double-digit mark. However, it has surpassed Shahid's previous releases, Deva (2025), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and Jersey (2022).

O' Romeo receives positive response from audience - X
O'Romeo X Review: Netizens Hail Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Performances And Chemistry In Vishal Bhardwaj Film

BY Garima Das

O' Romeo box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, O' Romeo earned an estimated Rs 8.25 crore on Day 1. It recorded an overall 14.86% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Morning shows had 8.63% occupancy, and saw an improvement in the afternoon by witnessing 12.17% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 13.66% in the evening, and recorded the highest occupancy at 24.97% during the night shows.

It is currently playing over 4,800 shows nationwide. Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows (1,220) with a 14.25% occupancy rate, followed by Mumbai with 19% occupancy across 808 shows.

Vishal Bhardwaj's note on O' Romeo - Instagram
O' Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj Is 'Deeply Proud' Of His Film, Realises The Capacity He Holds For Love And Violence

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It has surpassed Shahid's previous film Deva, which had opened at Rs 5.5 crore. O' Romeo has also outperformed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which collected Rs 6.7 crore on Day 1. Jersey opened at Rs 3.2 crore.

O' Romeo boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, among others.

Published At:
