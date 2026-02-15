O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Triptii Film Jumps 45%

O Romeo box office collection day 2 saw a sharp rise as the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer earned over ₹12 crore.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
O Romeo Box Office Collection
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 Photo: Instagram
  • O Romeo box office collection day 2 rises 45%.

  • Film earns ₹12.25 crore on second day.

  • Two-day total crosses ₹20.75 crore nett.

O Romeo box office collection day 2 registered a strong upward trend, with the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer witnessing a significant jump in earnings over its opening day. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, benefited from the Valentine’s weekend surge and improved footfall across major centres.

According to trade estimates, the film earned ₹8.50 crore nett on its first day. On day two, collections rose to ₹12.25 crore nett in India, marking a near 45 per cent increase. With this, O Romeo’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹20.75 crore nett. The film reportedly had 4,747 shows on Saturday and recorded an average occupancy of 19.3 per cent.

O Romeo box office collection trends

Valentine’s Day factor appears to have played a role in boosting the film’s numbers, particularly in urban markets. However, despite the growth, the figures remain below Shahid Kapoor’s career-best benchmark. His 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh had earned ₹22.71 crore on its second day alone, setting a much higher comparison point.

O’ Romeo (2026) Poster - Image Source: YouTube
O’ Romeo Review | A Lush Crime Epic That Slowly Unravels Under Its Own Excess

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Industry watchers note that while O Romeo has shown encouraging momentum, its performance in the coming weekdays will determine its long-term box office trajectory.

Cast, reviews and audience response

Critically, performances have drawn attention. Reviews have highlighted Shahid Kapoor as the film’s biggest strength, with Triptii Dimri earning praise for seamlessly fitting into Vishal Bhardwaj’s cinematic world. Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Nana Patekar also feature in key roles, though some supporting arcs have received mixed responses.

Triptii recently shared that her character pushed her emotionally and artistically, describing the role as both intense and demanding.

O' Romeo receives positive response from audience - X
O'Romeo X Review: Netizens Hail Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Performances And Chemistry In Vishal Bhardwaj Film

BY Garima Das

Inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O Romeo explores themes of love, betrayal and consequence against a crime-laced backdrop.

