O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Triptii Film Jumps 45%

O Romeo box office collection day 2 rises 45%.
Film earns ₹12.25 crore on second day.
Two-day total crosses ₹20.75 crore nett.
O Romeo box office collection day 2 registered a strong upward trend, with the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer witnessing a significant jump in earnings over its opening day. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, benefited from the Valentine’s weekend surge and improved footfall across major centres.
According to trade estimates, the film earned ₹8.50 crore nett on its first day. On day two, collections rose to ₹12.25 crore nett in India, marking a near 45 per cent increase. With this, O Romeo’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹20.75 crore nett. The film reportedly had 4,747 shows on Saturday and recorded an average occupancy of 19.3 per cent.
O Romeo box office collection trends
Valentine’s Day factor appears to have played a role in boosting the film’s numbers, particularly in urban markets. However, despite the growth, the figures remain below Shahid Kapoor’s career-best benchmark. His 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh had earned ₹22.71 crore on its second day alone, setting a much higher comparison point.
Industry watchers note that while O Romeo has shown encouraging momentum, its performance in the coming weekdays will determine its long-term box office trajectory.
Cast, reviews and audience response
Critically, performances have drawn attention. Reviews have highlighted Shahid Kapoor as the film’s biggest strength, with Triptii Dimri earning praise for seamlessly fitting into Vishal Bhardwaj’s cinematic world. Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Nana Patekar also feature in key roles, though some supporting arcs have received mixed responses.
Triptii recently shared that her character pushed her emotionally and artistically, describing the role as both intense and demanding.
Inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O Romeo explores themes of love, betrayal and consequence against a crime-laced backdrop.