O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Triptii Film Jumps 45%

According to trade estimates, the film earned ₹8.50 crore nett on its first day. On day two, collections rose to ₹12.25 crore nett in India, marking a near 45 per cent increase. With this, O Romeo’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹20.75 crore nett. The film reportedly had 4,747 shows on Saturday and recorded an average occupancy of 19.3 per cent.