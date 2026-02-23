O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 10 & 11: Shahid Kapoor Film Crosses ₹83 Crore Worldwide

O’ Romeo crosses ₹83 crore worldwide.
Day 10 total stands at ₹55.9 crore in India.
Shahid Kapoor’s film trails Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after its second weekend.
O’ Romeo box office collection Day 10 and Day 11 numbers indicate a stable second week for Shahid Kapoor’s latest release. The romantic thriller has now sailed past ₹83 crore worldwide, while its India nett total stands at ₹55.9 crore after 10 days, according to trade estimates. Despite mixed reviews, the film has held firm at the ticket window.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film witnessed a steady second weekend and crossed the ₹50 crore mark domestically during that phase. It also managed to outperform new releases over the weekend, giving exhibitors reason to stay optimistic about its second week run.
O Romeo day 10 and Day 11 collections
After a Week 1 total of ₹47.1 crore, the film added:
Friday: ₹2.15 crore
Saturday: ₹3.4 crore
Sunday: ₹3.25 crore
Total after 10 days: ₹55.9 crore
Early trends suggest day 11 remained consistent on weekdays, keeping the overall graph stable rather than dramatic. The worldwide gross crossing ₹83 crore reflects solid overseas support, particularly in key diaspora markets.
Comparison with TBMAUJ
While the numbers are respectable, O’ Romeo remains slightly behind Shahid’s previous hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. After its second weekend, that film had reached ₹58.2 crore nett in India. The gap is not vast, but the earlier release showed stronger weekend jumps.
Industry watchers point out that O’ Romeo delivered Shahid’s biggest opener since Kabir Singh, yet its growth slowed in week two amid fresh competition, including Taapsee Pannu’s Assi and the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein.
The ensemble cast features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia. Backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the film continues its theatrical run with an eye on sustaining weekday numbers before the next big release cycle begins.
The film was released in cinemas on February 13, 2026.