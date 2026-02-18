O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Film Nears ₹40 Crore

O’ Romeo box office collection Day 5 stands at ₹39.9 crore in India after earning ₹5 crore on Tuesday.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
O Romeo Box Office Collection
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5 Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • O’ Romeo box office collection Day 5 at ₹39.9 crore.

  • Shahid Kapoor film surpasses Rangoon lifetime total.

  • Worldwide gross reaches ₹53.3 crore so far.

O’ Romeo box office collection Day 5 figures indicate that Shahid Kapoor’s latest release is holding steady despite a weekday slowdown. According to early trade estimates, the film earned ₹5 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day domestic total to ₹39.9 crore. While the film opened strong over the Valentine’s Day weekend, collections have dipped during the weekdays.

O’ Romeo day 5 collection and occupancy

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic drama opened with ₹8.5 crore on its first day. It saw a sharp 48 percent jump on Saturday, collecting ₹12.65 crore. However, Sunday witnessed a 28 percent drop, with earnings of ₹9 crore.

The weekday trend reflected the usual slowdown. Monday brought in ₹4.75 crore, followed by ₹5 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total to ₹39.9 crore in India.

In terms of occupancy on Day 5, the film recorded 8.65 percent in morning shows, 14.31 percent in the afternoon, 15.23 percent in the evening and a stronger 26.50 percent at night, indicating better traction in late shows. Globally, the film is performing comparatively well. As per Sacnilk, the worldwide gross stood at ₹53.3 crore by Monday.

Shahid Kapoor's film box office performance

O’ Romeo is currently facing limited competition at the box office. Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main, released on the same day, has collected ₹4 crore in five days.

Despite mixed reviews, O’ Romeo has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several Shahid Kapoor films including Badmaash Company (₹34.98 crore), Phata Poster Nikla Hero (₹36.37 crore) and Deva (₹33.90 crore). It has also crossed the lifetime total of Rangoon (₹39.80 crore), marking a notable achievement for the Shahid's and Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration.

However, it still trails behind Kaminey (₹70.40 crore worldwide) and Haider (₹79.20 crore worldwide).

O’ Romeo was released on February 13, 2026.

Published At:
