O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8 shows a 27% dip as Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s film earns ₹2.25 crore on its second Friday, with global totals crossing ₹75 crore.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
O Romeo
O Romeo box office collection day 8 Photo: IMDb
  • O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8 at ₹2.25 crore.

  • Shahid Kapoor film sees 27% second weekend dip.

  • Worldwide Box Office Collection nears ₹75 crore.

O Romeo's Box Office Collection Day 8 indicates a noticeable slowdown as Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic drama entered its second week. After a promising Valentine’s Day weekend, the film has seen steady drops through the weekdays, and the latest figures suggest the momentum has weakened further.

According to early trade estimates, the film earned around ₹2.25 crore on its second Friday, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. The Hindi release recorded a gross of ₹2.68 crore on Day 8. With 2,968 shows across India, the average occupancy stood at 9.6 percent, reflecting a 27% lower start to the second weekend compared to its opening phase.

O Romeo worldwide box office collection day 8

As per trade reports, the India net collection of O Romeo has reached approximately ₹49.35 crore so far. The domestic gross stands at ₹58.15 crore. Overseas, the film has brought in about ₹17 crore, pushing its worldwide gross total to nearly ₹75.15 crore.

The film had opened strongly, collecting close to ₹30 crore nett in its first three days. However, collections began tapering from the first Monday, when it earned ₹4.85 crore, and have gradually declined since then.

Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo box office vs previous films

When compared to Shahid Kapoor’s recent releases, the trend is mixed. Teri Baat Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had collected ₹27.10 crore in its opening weekend, while Deva managed ₹19.15 crore in its first three days. O Romeo surpassed both in its initial weekend but has struggled to maintain that pace.

The long-term trajectory will now depend on weekend footfall and word of mouth. While the worldwide gross may inch closer to the ₹100 crore mark, it remains uncertain whether the India net collection will cross that figure.

Tags

