Chiraiya Teaser Released: Divya Dutta Questions Marital Rape In JioHotstar Series

Chiraiya web series teaser explores marital consent

The teaser opens with scenes of celebration as a young bride, Pooja, steps into her married life full of hope. The mood shifts sharply. She is later seen alone on a terrace, visibly shaken, tears rolling down her face and marks of violence evident. In a piercing moment, Divya’s character asks, “Is it not a crime if a husband forces himself on a wife after marriage?”