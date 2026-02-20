Chiraiya Teaser Released: Divya Dutta Questions Marital Rape In JioHotstar Series

Chiraiya teaser released questioning marital rape and consent.
Divya Dutta leads JioHotstar web series on marital consent.
Shashant Shah directs Chiraiya, release date awaited.
Chiraiya teaser released on Friday has sparked intense conversation, with Divya Dutta leading a story that questions marital rape and the idea of consent within marriage. The upcoming JioHotstar web series presents what it calls one of the most normalised injustices inside Indian homes, forcing viewers to confront an uncomfortable truth.
Chiraiya web series teaser explores marital consent
The teaser opens with scenes of celebration as a young bride, Pooja, steps into her married life full of hope. The mood shifts sharply. She is later seen alone on a terrace, visibly shaken, tears rolling down her face and marks of violence evident. In a piercing moment, Divya’s character asks, “Is it not a crime if a husband forces himself on a wife after marriage?”
According to the official synopsis shared in a press release, the series challenges the belief that marriage automatically implies consent. “Marriage is not a licence, and silence is not consent,” it states, underlining the central conflict of the story.
Divya Dutta on confronting uncomfortable truths
According to HT City speaking about the project, Divya shared that living with her character made her reflect deeply. “While living with this character in Chiraiya, I found myself constantly confronting an uncomfortable truth: how often we silence ourselves in the name of preserving relationships,” she said in a press note.
She added that the story questions how easily sacrifice is romanticised until pain becomes invisible. For her, the series asks whether one should remain silent to protect a relationship or risk everything to stand for what is right.sanjay mishra
Directed by Shashant Shah and produced by SVF Entertainment, Chiraiya features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand and Sarita Joshi. The series will stream on JioHotstar. The release date is yet to be announced.