Marseille Part Ways With Manager Roberto de Zerbi 'By Mutual Agreement'

The Italian had led Marseille to a second-placed finish in the league in 2024-25 to qualify for UEFA's flagship competition, but they were eliminated at the first hurdle

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Roberto de Zerbi
Roberto de Zerbi has left Marseille by mutual consent
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Roberto De Zerbi has left the club by mutual agreement

Marseille were thrashed 0-5 by PSG in De Zerbi's last Ligue 1 fixture

It was a result that left Marseille 12 points behind leaders PSG and fourth in the table

Roberto De Zerbi has left his role as Marseille's manager by mutual consent in the wake of their 5-0 league defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last Sunday.

Their defeat at Parc des Princes was Marseille's third Ligue 1 loss in their last seven matches (W3 D1), as many as in their previous 19 games in the top flight. 

It was a result that left Marseille 12 points behind leaders PSG and fourth in the table, with the club taking action to ensure a place in the Champions League next season. 

The Italian had led Marseille to a second-placed finish in the league in 2024-25 to qualify for UEFA's flagship competition, but they were eliminated at the first hurdle. 

"Olympique de Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi, coach of the first team, have announced the end of their collaboration by mutual agreement," Marseille said in a statement.

"Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management – the owner, president, director of football, and coach – it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season."

Related Content
Related Content

De Zerbi joined Marseille in June 2024 from Brighton and took charge of 69 matches across all competitions, winning 39 of those encounters (D8 L22). 

Indeed, during his time at the helm, only Luis Enrique's star-studded PSG side (140) scored more Ligue 1 goals than Marseille's 120. 

The early reports on De Zerbi's replacement are suggesting that Habib Beye, who was sacked by Rennes earlier this week, is the leading candidate. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Hang On To Clinch Double Super Over Against Afghans

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  2. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  5. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder