Cremonese 0-2 AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Late Pavlovic And Leao Goals Keep Rossoneri In Touch

Cremonese vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan struck twice in the closing stages to defeat Cremonese 2-0 at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, ending a 23-year scoring drought at the venue and keeping their distant Serie A title hopes alive

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cremonese vs AC Milan match report Serie A 2025-26 matchday 27
Christopher Nkunku and Rafael Leao celebrate the latter's goal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Strahinja Pavlovic (89’) and Rafael Leao (90+4’) scored late as AC Milan secured a 2-0 away win

  • Cremonese threatened early, with Bonazzoli and Vardy going close in the first half

  • Modric’s delivery led to Pavlovic’s breakthrough before Nkunku set up Leao on the counter

Strahinja Pavlovic and Rafael Leao scored late on as AC Milan defeated struggling Cremonese 2-0 in Serie A to move back within 10 points of leaders Inter. 

Inter's 2-0 win over Genoa on Saturday had left Milan 13 points off the summit, with the Derby della Madonnina to come next weekend, but two late goals ensured their faint title hopes did not take another blow on Sunday.

Cremonese, who beat Milan at San Siro on matchday one but have not won a league game since December 7, gave as good as they got in a competitive first half. 

Federico Bonazzoli flicked an effort wide of Mike Maignan's left-hand post in the 26th minute, while Jamie Vardy failed to keep his shot down from the resulting corner. 

Milan then had a huge chance of their own in the 34th minute as Youssouf Fofana released Leao with a pinpoint through-ball, but the Portugal forward dragged his attempt wide.

Fofana was also denied by Emil Audero in first-half stoppage time, and Milan became increasingly dominant in the second period, with Leao spurning another decent opening.

Related Content
Related Content

It looked as though Milan would have to settle for a point when Niclas Fullkrug nodded Luka Modric's cross off-target in the 86th minute, but only three minutes later, another curling delivery from the Croatian was flicked on by Koni De Winter and bundled in by Pavlovic.

With Cremonese growing desperate four minutes into stoppage time, they were caught out by a rapid break, with Christopher Nkunku squaring the ball for a simple Leao tap-in.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Twenty-three-year wait over for Milan

Ahead of this game, Milan had failed to score in their last three away Serie A games against Cremonese (two draws, one loss), with their most recent goals at the Stadio Giovanni Zini coming from Jean-Pierre Papin and Marco Simone in a 2-0 victory on 26 September 1993. 

It looked as though they may be frustrated again on Sunday, but a late show handed them a deserved victory, having racked up 20 shots and 3.51 expected goals, compared to Cremonese's 15 shots and 0.99 xG.

It means the Rossoneri, who lost 1-0 to Parma last week, have still not failed to score in back-to-back Serie A matches since April 2022 (0-0 versus Bologna and Torino).

They are four points clear of third-placed Napoli and have a nine-point buffer over the team occupying fifth place – Cesc Fabregas' Como.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Sanju Samson Stars, Rinku Inspires As India Confirm Semi-Final Spot After 5-Wicket Win Over WI

  2. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  3. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  4. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

  5. Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. Omar Abdullah Appeals For Calm In J&K After Khamenei's Killing Sparks Protests

  3. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  4. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  5. New Delhi Anxious As War Engulfs West Asia: Why Regional Stability Is Crucial For India

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  4. New Delhi Anxious As War Engulfs West Asia: Why Regional Stability Is Crucial For India

  5. View From Türkiye: After US-Israel Strikes On Iran, West Asia Fears No City Is Safe

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times