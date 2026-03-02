Cremonese 0-2 AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Late Pavlovic And Leao Goals Keep Rossoneri In Touch

Strahinja Pavlovic (89’) and Rafael Leao (90+4’) scored late as AC Milan secured a 2-0 away win
Cremonese threatened early, with Bonazzoli and Vardy going close in the first half
Modric’s delivery led to Pavlovic’s breakthrough before Nkunku set up Leao on the counter
Strahinja Pavlovic and Rafael Leao scored late on as AC Milan defeated struggling Cremonese 2-0 in Serie A to move back within 10 points of leaders Inter.
Inter's 2-0 win over Genoa on Saturday had left Milan 13 points off the summit, with the Derby della Madonnina to come next weekend, but two late goals ensured their faint title hopes did not take another blow on Sunday.
Cremonese, who beat Milan at San Siro on matchday one but have not won a league game since December 7, gave as good as they got in a competitive first half.
Federico Bonazzoli flicked an effort wide of Mike Maignan's left-hand post in the 26th minute, while Jamie Vardy failed to keep his shot down from the resulting corner.
Milan then had a huge chance of their own in the 34th minute as Youssouf Fofana released Leao with a pinpoint through-ball, but the Portugal forward dragged his attempt wide.
Fofana was also denied by Emil Audero in first-half stoppage time, and Milan became increasingly dominant in the second period, with Leao spurning another decent opening.
It looked as though Milan would have to settle for a point when Niclas Fullkrug nodded Luka Modric's cross off-target in the 86th minute, but only three minutes later, another curling delivery from the Croatian was flicked on by Koni De Winter and bundled in by Pavlovic.
With Cremonese growing desperate four minutes into stoppage time, they were caught out by a rapid break, with Christopher Nkunku squaring the ball for a simple Leao tap-in.
Data Debrief: Twenty-three-year wait over for Milan
Ahead of this game, Milan had failed to score in their last three away Serie A games against Cremonese (two draws, one loss), with their most recent goals at the Stadio Giovanni Zini coming from Jean-Pierre Papin and Marco Simone in a 2-0 victory on 26 September 1993.
It looked as though they may be frustrated again on Sunday, but a late show handed them a deserved victory, having racked up 20 shots and 3.51 expected goals, compared to Cremonese's 15 shots and 0.99 xG.
It means the Rossoneri, who lost 1-0 to Parma last week, have still not failed to score in back-to-back Serie A matches since April 2022 (0-0 versus Bologna and Torino).
They are four points clear of third-placed Napoli and have a nine-point buffer over the team occupying fifth place – Cesc Fabregas' Como.