AC Milan 1-1 Como, Serie A: Leao Strike Salvages Point As Allegri Sent Off

AC Milan vs Como, Serie A 2025-26: Rafael Leao's second-half lob salvaged a 1-1 draw for AC Milan, but Massimiliano Allegri was sent off as the Rossoneri missed the chance to close the gap on Inter at the summit

AC Milan vs Como match report Serie A 2025-26 matchday 24
Rafael Leao atoned for Mike Maignan's error against Como on Wednesday
  • AC Milan held to 1-1 at San Siro, remaining seven points behind leaders Inter Milan

  • Nico Paz capitalised on Mike Maignan’s error to give Como the lead

  • Rafael Leao levelled with a composed lob, and also struck the crossbar late on

  • Massimiliano Allegri was dismissed from the touchline during a tense finale

AC Milan missed an opportunity to close some ground on Serie A leaders Inter after they could only salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Como.

Milan, who saw head coach Massimiliano Allegri sent off in the second half, were left seven points behind leaders Inter, despite extending their unbeaten streak in the competition to 24 games.

A timid opening from both teams was somewhat brought to life when Mergim Vojvoda saw his 25th-minute strike ruled out for offside, having latched onto Nico Paz's flick inside the Milan area.

Rafael Leao was denied down the other end soon after, before Paz intercepted Mike Maignan's poor pass and slotted through the stranded goalkeeper's legs with 32 minutes on the clock.

Leao saw another effort tipped over by Jean Butez, but the Como goalkeeper was caught out in the 64th minute when the Milan forward lobbed him to level following Ardon Jashari's lofted pass.

Como were saved by the woodwork as Leao headed against the crossbar, while Allegri saw red with 10 minutes remaining for his reaction on the touchline.

Jesus Rodriguez then tested Maignan's nerves with a late free-kick, but neither team could find a decisive second goal.

Data Debrief: Milan's unbeaten run rolls on

Paz has now scored all of his last five league goals away from home, having followed up a brace last time out on the road against Lazio with a well-taken finish here.

The 21-year-old's opener saw him score in two consecutive away games for the first time in Serie A as he found the net for a ninth time in this season's competition overall.

But Milan fought back to make it to 24 matches without defeat in the league, only managing a longer streak in a single Serie A season when they did not lose any of their 34 games in the 1991-92 campaign.

Allegri may count himself somewhat fortunate with the result, however, given Como accumulated 1.45 expected goals (xG) to Milan's 0.76.

