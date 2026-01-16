Como 1-3 AC Milan, Serie A: Adrien Rabiot Brace Helps Rossoneri Close Gap With Inter In Comeback Victory

Mike Maignan was in top form for AC Milan as they came back from a goal down to beat Como 3-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.
The France goalkeeper made eight saves for the Rossoneri, who moved back within three points of Serie A leaders Inter, with Adrien Rabiot netting twice to join Christopher Nkunku on the scoresheet.
Como made a bright start and took the lead after just 10 minutes, as Marc Kempf rose above Youssouf Fofana at the back post to head Martin Baturina's inswinging cross into the far corner.
Cesc Fabregas' side continued to pile pressure on the Milan goal, but Maignan was equal to every shot that came his way. He denied a first-time effort from Nico Paz before managing to turn away a close-range header from Lucas da Cunha.
Milan were then given a golden opportunity to equalise against the run of play when Kempf caught Rabiot in the box, and Nkunku's penalty just snuck underneath the body of Jean Butez in the Como goal.
Maignan made another brilliant save low to his left to deny Paz, and his efforts were rewarded at the other end as Rabiot collected a lofted pass from Rafael Leao with his chest and volleyed home 10 minutes into the second half.
Paz refused to give up, striking the crossbar with an audacious strike that left Maignan rooted to the spot, but Milan clinched victory with two minutes to go as Rabiot fired past Butez from distance.
Data Debrief: Paz v Maignan
Como will certainly feel hard done by, having produced 1.78 expected goals (xG) from 18 shots to Milan's 1.28, which was also boosted by a penalty, one of their seven attempts.
And the result was very much decided by the battle between Paz and Maignan. The Argentinian took a match-high eight shots, four of which hit the target but were kept out by a resilient Maignan.
Meanwhile, since his first Serie A goal contribution this season (a brace on matchday seven, against Fiorentina in October), only Lautaro Martínez (10) has been involved in more goals in the competition than Leao (nine, seven goals and two assists).