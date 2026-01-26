Roma 1-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Pellegrini's Penalty Dents Visitors' Title Hopes

Roma 1-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Pellegrini's Penalty Dents Visitors' Title Hopes

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a penalty to earn Roma a deserved point in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan, who missed the chance to close the gap to Serie A leaders Inter.

Koni De Winter's first goal in just under a year had put Milan on top after a nervy first half, but they could not hold out for all three points, and now sit five points behind their rivals.

Roma raced out of the blocks, with Donyell Malen – on his home debut – seeing a shot tamely deflect into Mike Maignan's gloves after just 18 seconds.

Malen continued to lead the charge, forcing Maignan into another save shortly after before drilling wide from the edge of the six-yard box after peeling away from Milan's defence.

Maignan was called into action twice more in the first half as Milan struggled to deal with Roma's pressure, with both Malen and Zeki Celik denied from tight angles.

The visitors improved after the break, with Adrien Rabiot's effort tipped over the bar before Luka Modric's bending cross was flicked over the line by De Winter in the 62nd minute.

Roma responded well, though, and got a stroke of fortune when Celik's cross struck a distracted Davide Bartesaghi's arm, and substitute Pellegrini duly dispatched from 12 yards, with Maignan only able to get fingertips to it.

Though Milan attempted to push for a late winner, they barely threatened, with Niclas Fullkrug's blocked shot at the start of stoppage time the best they were able to come up with.

Data Debrief: Milan wobble against rampant Roma

Though Milan took the lead at Stadio Olimpico, they could actually count themselves fortunate to come away from the capital with anything at all.

Roma were up for the game from the very first whistle, having 15 shots worth 2.75 expected goals (xG) to Milan's five (0.44 xG).

Gian Piero Gasperini's side had won their last three without conceding, but ultimately did enough to push themselves up the table into third, taking advantage of Napoli's loss to Juventus earlier on Sunday.

Milan, meanwhile, extended their Serie A unbeaten streak to 21 games (W13 D8). It is the longest current streak without a loss by any team in Europe's top five leagues.

