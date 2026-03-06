Tottenham 1-3 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Sarr Piles More Pressure On Relegation-threatened Spurs

After Nottingham Forest drew with Manchester City and West Ham won at Fulham on Wednesday, Spurs were unable to respond, and they remain just one point above the bottom three

  • Ismaila Sarr scored a brace as Eagles downed Spurs at the London Stadium

  • Tottenham are without a win in the Premier League this year

  • Eagles' relegation worries were eased with a victory over Spurs

Ismaila Sarr piled further misery on Tottenham as his first-half brace helped Crystal Palace to a 3-1 win over Igor Tudor's team, who also saw captain Micky van de Ven sent off. 

After Nottingham Forest drew with Manchester City and West Ham won at Fulham on Wednesday, Spurs were unable to respond, and they remain just one point above the bottom three. 

Sarr thought he had given Palace the lead in the 29th minute when his deflected shot looped over Guglielmo Vicario, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ruled out for the tightest of offsides against the Eagles' number seven. 

And Spurs made the most of that reprieve five minutes later through Dominic Solanke, who finished into the roof of the net after being teed up by Archie Gray from close range. 

However, the manic end to the opening period continued when Van de Ven was shown a straight red card for pulling back Sarr inside the box, with the Palace winger stepping up to coolly dispatch the resulting penalty. 

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Sarr turned the game on its head in first-half stoppage time, the latter poking the ball home after being picked out by Adam Wharton's sensational pass.

Spurs dug deep after the break but were unable to reduce the deficit, with Solanke forcing a near-post save from Dean Henderson before Strand Larsen curled wide at the other end, as Palace held on to return to winning ways.

Data Debrief: Sorry Spurs sink even further

The full-time whistle was greeted by boos from the home support inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and there is real concern that injuries, along with ill-discipline, could see Spurs relegated to the second tier. 

Indeed, Spurs have now failed to win 11 successive league games for the first time since October 1975 under Terry Neill (D7 L4), while they have also lost five successive Premier League matches for the first time since November 2004 (run of six).

Tudor, meanwhile, is just the second Spurs head coach in Premier League history to lose each of his first three games in charge after Martin Jol in November 2004, though he was not helped by Van de Ven's first dismissal for the club on his 86th appearance for them in all competitions. 

Only Chelsea (seven) have received more red cards than Spurs (four) in the top-flight this season, though Palace's man advantage did not have a huge say in the expected goals (xG) battle, with the Eagles just coming out on top with a total of 1.78 from their nine shots to their opponents' 1.58 from their 12 attempts. 

