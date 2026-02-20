Zrinjski 1-1 Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League: Sarr Strike Cancelled As Eagles Held In Bosnia

Zrinjski vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League 2025-26: Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in Bosnia as Ismaila Sarr's opener was cancelled out, leaving Oliver Glasner's side with work to do

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zrinjski vs Crystal Palace match report UEFA Conference League 2025-26 play-off leg 1
Ismaila Sarr saw a goal disallowed in Crystal Palace's draw with Zrinjski
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ismaila Sarr’s first-half strike gave Palace the lead after an earlier effort was ruled out for offside

  • Karlo Abramovic punished a sluggish start to the second half to level for Zrinjski

  • Adam Wharton struck the woodwork late on as the Eagles pushed for a winner

Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Zrinjski in their first leg of their Conference League play-off tie.

Ismaila Sarr's first-half strike was cancelled out by Karlo Abramovic at Stadion Bijeli Brijeg, with the Eagles' hopes of making the last 16 remaining in the balance ahead of next week's return fixture at Selhurst Park.

Palace thought they had gone ahead in the 12th minute through Sarr, after he tapped in from Daniel Munoz's flick on, but the linesman raised his flag as Chris Richards was found to be offside in the build-up.

Nevertheless, the Senegal forward did break the deadlock shortly before half-time, placing the ball into the bottom-right corner after a cushioned lay-off from Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was making his debut in major European competition.

However, Oliver Glasner's side were slow coming out of the break and were punished by Zrinjski. Leo Mikic stole the ball from Adam Wharton before playing Abramovic through on goal, and the latter made no mistake with his finish.

Mario Cuze failed to hit the target from close range after the hour mark, while Wharton's attempts to atone for his error saw his strike the woodwork as the Eagles had to settle for a draw in Bosnia.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Frustration for Glasner

Glasner would have been hoping for a big win in order to rest his key players for the second leg, but Zrinjski had no intentions of giving in at 1-0 down. The hosts produced 1.24 expected goals (xG) from five shots, to Palace's 0.8 from 11 attempts.

And despite getting an assist to his name, it was a disappointing outing for Strand Larsen. He did not register a single shot, only had three touches in the box and lost all three of his aerial duels.

Meanwhile, Zrinjski's home strengths were on show again, with all nine of their goals in the competition this season coming on their own turf.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  2. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  3. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

  5. Can India Face Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? Semi-Final And Final Permutations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. DMDK Joins DMK-Led Alliance Ahead Of TN Assembly Polls

  3. Why Did Bill Gates Pull Out Of The India AI Impact Summit Amid Epstein File References?

  4. Mamata's Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme Draws Crowds, Even As Opposition Calls It Eyewash

  5. Rajasthan Social Groups Demand Action Against BJP MLA Bahadur Singh For Sexist Budget Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. 16 Dead Including Nine Children In Karachi Gas Leak Explosion On Ramzan Day One

  3. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  4. Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets Life Sentence For Martial Law

  5. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 42-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today