Zrinjski Vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League 2025-26: Henderson Urges Eagles to Learn From 1‑1 Draw

Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw away at Zrinjski in their Conference League play-off first leg, prompting Dean Henderson to call for lessons to be learned as Oliver Glasner urged defensive improvement

  • Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in Bosnia after Ismaila Sarr’s opener was cancelled out following a costly error

  • Dean Henderson says Palace must learn from poor game management and avoid complacency in the return leg

  • Oliver Glasner admits defensive lapses continue to undermine control

Dean Henderson insisted that Crystal Palace must learn from their draw against Zrinjski in the Conference League if they are to progress in the competition.

Despite taking the lead through Ismaila Sarr, the Eagles were held at 1-1 in their play-off first leg in Bosnia.

Adam Wharton, whose mistake allowed Zrinjski to score, rattled the crossbar in search of a winner, while Daniel Munoz was not punished for a handball in the box at the other end.

With a place in the last 16 of the Conference League still all to play for at Selhurst Park next Thursday, Henderson has urged his team-mates to take lessons from their first-leg draw.

"It’s always difficult coming to places like this," Henderson told TNT Sports.

"Sometimes you get a bit agitated, you want to go and get the next goal, and obviously with the pitch today, no excuses but playing balls into the pockets when it’s bobbling, then they can break us, obviously.

"That was difficult but we’ve got to learn from it, we’ve got to move on. It will be a different game next week, and we’ve just got to make sure we’re prepared for that.

"It’s not going to be easy. We can’t just turn up and expect to win three, four-nil, simple as that. We’ve got to learn from it."

Palace looked to be building momentum after their 1-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League, but that was followed by a 3-2 loss to Burnley, a match where they led 2-0.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, who is reportedly under pressure again at the club, believes his team must fix their defensive issues.

Glasner told TNT Sports: "It was the same against Burnley. We were controlling the game, having the lead, and then we just made two easy mistakes.

"And then, even when you see the opportunities, we have always an overload, and we can’t defend the one we want. It’s what I said before the game, we have to get our defence sorted."

