Europa League Draw: Aston Villa Drawn Against Lille; Stuttgart Face Porto

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Draw: The Europa League draw has produced blockbuster clashes, with Aston Villa drawn against Lille and Porto set to face Stuttgart

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw updates fixtures list
The Europa League trophy is displayed ahead of the UEFA Europa League round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final draw, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/MARTIAL TREZZINI
Summary
  • Aston Villa pitted against Lille in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw

  • Porto meet Stuttgart, who survived Celtic 4-2 on aggregate; Lyon face Celta Vigo

  • Roma and Bologna clash in an all-Serie A tie; Nottingham Forest draw Danish outfit Midtjylland

The UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw was conducted on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. Some big names have been drawn against each other in the last-16, with English Premier League side Aston Villa facing Lille, and Portuguese heavyweights Porto being pitted against Stuttgart.

Stuttgart progressed from the knockout play-offs after surviving a scare against Celtic, winning 4-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg at home. Sebastian Hoeness’ side will face another tough test as they have been drawn with Porto. The Portuguese side, who finished fifth in the group stage with just one defeat, will play the crucial return leg at Estadio do Dragao.

Meanwhile, Lille overturned a first-leg deficit against Crvena Zvezda to win 2-1 on aggregate and will face Aston Villa in the Round of 16. Unai Emery’s side were dominant in the group stage in Europe, but are going through a poor run of form, which includes just one win in their last five games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, group-stage toppers Lyon will take on Celta Vigo, who sealed a place in the last-16 by beating PAOK in both knockout legs. AS Roma will face Bologna in an all-Italian encounter, guaranteeing Serie A representation in the quarter-finals. Nottingham Forest, who progressed on aggregate despite a second-leg defeat against Fenerbahce, will take on Danish side Midtjylland.

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg matches will be played on March 12, while the second legs will be played on March 18 and 19.

The group formations are shown on an electronic panel after the UEFA Europa League round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final draw, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/MARTIAL TREZZINI
UEFA Europa League Draw: Round of 16 Fixtures

First Leg:

  • Ferencvaros vs Braga

  • Panathinaikos vs Real Betis

  • Genk vs Freiburg

  • Celta Vigo vs Lyon

  • Stuttgart vs Porto

  • Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland

  • Bologna vs Roma

  • Lille vs Aston Villa

Second Leg:

  • Braga vs Ferencvaros

  • Real Betis vs Panathinaikos

  • Freiburg vs Genk

  • Lyon vs Celta Vigo

  • Porto vs Stuttgart

  • Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest

  • Roma vs Bologna

  • Aston Villa vs Lille

UEFA Europa League Draw: Quarter-final Fixtures

First Leg (April 9):

  • Ferencvaros or Braga vs Panathinaikos or Real Betis

  • Genk or Freiburg vs Celta Vigo or Lyon

  • Stuttgart or Porto vs Nottingham Forest or Midtjylland

  • Bologna or Roma vs Lille or Aston Villa

Second Leg (April 16):

  • Panathinaikos or Real Betis vs Ferencvaros or Braga

  • Celta Vigo or Lyon vs Genk or Freiburg

  • Nottingham Forest or Midtjylland vs Stuttgart or Porto

  • Lille or Aston Villa vs Bologna or Roma

