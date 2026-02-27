Europa League Draw: Aston Villa Drawn Against Lille; Stuttgart Face Porto

Aston Villa pitted against Lille in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw
Porto meet Stuttgart, who survived Celtic 4-2 on aggregate; Lyon face Celta Vigo
Roma and Bologna clash in an all-Serie A tie; Nottingham Forest draw Danish outfit Midtjylland
The UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw was conducted on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. Some big names have been drawn against each other in the last-16, with English Premier League side Aston Villa facing Lille, and Portuguese heavyweights Porto being pitted against Stuttgart.
Stuttgart progressed from the knockout play-offs after surviving a scare against Celtic, winning 4-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg at home. Sebastian Hoeness’ side will face another tough test as they have been drawn with Porto. The Portuguese side, who finished fifth in the group stage with just one defeat, will play the crucial return leg at Estadio do Dragao.
Meanwhile, Lille overturned a first-leg deficit against Crvena Zvezda to win 2-1 on aggregate and will face Aston Villa in the Round of 16. Unai Emery’s side were dominant in the group stage in Europe, but are going through a poor run of form, which includes just one win in their last five games across all competitions.
Meanwhile, group-stage toppers Lyon will take on Celta Vigo, who sealed a place in the last-16 by beating PAOK in both knockout legs. AS Roma will face Bologna in an all-Italian encounter, guaranteeing Serie A representation in the quarter-finals. Nottingham Forest, who progressed on aggregate despite a second-leg defeat against Fenerbahce, will take on Danish side Midtjylland.
The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg matches will be played on March 12, while the second legs will be played on March 18 and 19.
UEFA Europa League Draw: Round of 16 Fixtures
First Leg:
Ferencvaros vs Braga
Panathinaikos vs Real Betis
Genk vs Freiburg
Celta Vigo vs Lyon
Stuttgart vs Porto
Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland
Bologna vs Roma
Lille vs Aston Villa
Second Leg:
Braga vs Ferencvaros
Real Betis vs Panathinaikos
Freiburg vs Genk
Lyon vs Celta Vigo
Porto vs Stuttgart
Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest
Roma vs Bologna
Aston Villa vs Lille
UEFA Europa League Draw: Quarter-final Fixtures
First Leg (April 9):
Ferencvaros or Braga vs Panathinaikos or Real Betis
Genk or Freiburg vs Celta Vigo or Lyon
Stuttgart or Porto vs Nottingham Forest or Midtjylland
Bologna or Roma vs Lille or Aston Villa
Second Leg (April 16):
Panathinaikos or Real Betis vs Ferencvaros or Braga
Celta Vigo or Lyon vs Genk or Freiburg
Nottingham Forest or Midtjylland vs Stuttgart or Porto
Lille or Aston Villa vs Bologna or Roma