UEFA Champions League Play-off 2nd Leg: Teams In Action, What To Expect, And More – All You Need To Know

Real Madrid players react after Osasuna scored the second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid players react after Osasuna scored the second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses