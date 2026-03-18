Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League 2025-26: Dominant Gunners Seal Quarter-Final Spot With Clinical Display
Arsenal progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals for the third consecutive season after a commanding 2-0 victory (3-1 on aggregate) over Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium in London, England on March 18, Wednesday. The first half was defined by Arsenal’s relentless pressure and a series of spectacular saves from Leverkusen goalkeeper Janis Blaswich, who repeatedly denied Leandro Trossard and Ben White to keep the visitors level. However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 36th minute when Eberechi Eze produced a moment of magic, turning into space and unleashing a 20-yard strike into the top corner to give the Gunners a deserved lead. The second half saw Arsenal maintain their intensity and control, effectively silencing any hope of a Leverkusen comeback. The tie was effectively sealed just after the hour mark when Declan Rice capitalized on a pocket of space outside the area to fire a low, clinical drive into the bottom corner.
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