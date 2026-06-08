IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: Manav Suthar Announces Himself With Six-Wicket Haul on Debut
Manav Suthar had a dream debut for India in whites as he scalped a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the second innings of the match. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner kept the Afghan batters on tenterhooks throughout their first innings and ended it with figures of 6/33. It is the third-best figures in a Test debut for India by any bowler after Narendra Hirwani, who picked eight wickets in each innings on his debut against West Indies back in 1988. Suthar, along with Prasidh Krishna, wrapped up Afghanistan's first innings for just 152 after India piled on a massive 564/6, securing a gigantic 412-run lead for the hosts. India have decided to enforce the follow-on in a quest to finish the match as quickly as possible, while the Afghan Atalans have a massive task at hand, even if they want to draw the match, let alone win it.
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