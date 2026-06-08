IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: Manav Suthar Announces Himself With Six-Wicket Haul on Debut

Manav Suthar had a dream debut for India in whites as he scalped a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the second innings of the match. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner kept the Afghan batters on tenterhooks throughout their first innings and ended it with figures of 6/33. It is the third-best figures in a Test debut for India by any bowler after Narendra Hirwani, who picked eight wickets in each innings on his debut against West Indies back in 1988. Suthar, along with Prasidh Krishna, wrapped up Afghanistan's first innings for just 152 after India piled on a massive 564/6, securing a gigantic 412-run lead for the hosts. India have decided to enforce the follow-on in a quest to finish the match as quickly as possible, while the Afghan Atalans have a massive task at hand, even if they want to draw the match, let alone win it.

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India's Manav Suthar, center, is congratulated by teammates after taking his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar, second left, holds the ball up after taking his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar, center, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar gestures after finishing an over on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar runs to field a shot off his own bowling on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar bowls a delivery on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India's Manav Suthar, left, celebrates with teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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