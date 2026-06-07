Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli Preview, French Open Final: Live Streaming, Head-To-Head - All You Need To Know

Alexander Zverev will face Flavio Cobolli in the Roland-Garros men's singles final on Sunday, 7 June, at Court Philippe-Chatrier
Zverev holds a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over the Italian, including a straight-sets win at the 2025 French Open
The pair have already met twice in 2026, with Zverev winning in Madrid before Cobolli gained revenge in Munich
Alexander Zverev’s long wait for a maiden Grand Slam title returns to centre stage at Roland-Garros, where the second seed faces Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the men’s singles final on Sunday, 7 June at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
After years of being blocked by the sport’s elite and more recent challengers, the German arrives in Paris for his fourth major final, carrying both experience and expectation.
It has been a chaotic French Open, with early exits for several big names reshaping the draw. Zverev has taken full advantage, navigating the field with control and composure to book a second final in three years at Roland-Garros.
At 29, he stands as the clear favourite on paper, but the weight of previous final defeats still hangs in the background.
Cobolli, the tenth seed, has emerged as the surprise package of the tournament. The 24-year-old Italian had never gone beyond a Grand Slam quarter-final before this run, but has produced fearless, high-intensity tennis to break new ground.
His semi-final progression, aided by a walkover, has added freshness rather than fatigue heading into the biggest match of his career.
The matchup itself offers a classic contrast, Zverev’s heavy baseline structure and elite serve against Cobolli’s aggressive variety and momentum-driven shotmaking.
The German’s ability to absorb and neutralise explosive spells makes him a difficult opponent over five sets, but Cobolli will need to push beyond his usual level to overturn experience, power, and Grand Slam pedigree on the biggest stage.
Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 4
Zverev Won: 3
Cobolli Won: 1
2026 Madrid Open (Quarter-final): Zverev won 6-1, 6-4
2026 Munich Open (Semi-final): Cobolli won 6-3, 6-3
2025 Halle Open (Quarter-final): Zverev won 6-4, 7-6(6)
2025 French Open (Third Round): Zverev won 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-1
Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open Final: Live Streaming
When to watch Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open final?
The Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli French Open final will be played on Sunday, 7 June, at Court Philippe-Chatrier at 6:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open final?
Indian fans can watch the French Open final live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode via their websites and mobile applications.