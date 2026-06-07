Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Final
Alexander Zverev will get another shot at a maiden Grand Slam title when he faces Flavio Cobolli in the Roland-Garros men's singles final on Sunday, 7 June, at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The second seed has taken full advantage of an open draw to reach his fourth major final, while tenth-seeded Cobolli has continued his impressive rise with a career-best run in Paris. Zverev enters as the favourite thanks to his experience, powerful serve, and 3-1 head-to-head advantage, but the in-form Italian has already beaten him once this season and will be eager to cap his breakthrough campaign with the biggest title of his career.
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