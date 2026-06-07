Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Final

Alexander Zverev will get another shot at a maiden Grand Slam title when he faces Flavio Cobolli in the Roland-Garros men's singles final on Sunday, 7 June, at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The second seed has taken full advantage of an open draw to reach his fourth major final, while tenth-seeded Cobolli has continued his impressive rise with a career-best run in Paris. Zverev enters as the favourite thanks to his experience, powerful serve, and 3-1 head-to-head advantage, but the in-form Italian has already beaten him once this season and will be eager to cap his breakthrough campaign with the biggest title of his career.

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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Flavio Cobolli of Italy, right, and Alexander Zverev of Germany pose for a picture before their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Dancers perform at the Court Philippe-Chatrier before men's final match between Flavio Cobolli of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-1
Dancers perform before the final tennis match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final
Flavio Cobolli of Italy enters the court for the men's final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Alexander Zverev of Germany enters the court for the men's final match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Fans of Alexander Zverev of Germany support him before the men's final match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Italy's Flavio Cobolli serves during the final tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Flavio Cobolli of Italy during their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Flavio Cobolli of Italy returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 final-
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Flavio Cobolli of Italy during their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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