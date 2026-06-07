Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Final

Flavio Cobolli of Italy, right, and Alexander Zverev of Germany pose for a picture before their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

1/9 Dancers perform at the Court Philippe-Chatrier before men's final match between Flavio Cobolli of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





2/9 Dancers perform before the final tennis match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





3/9 Flavio Cobolli of Italy enters the court for the men's final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





4/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany enters the court for the men's final match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





5/9 Fans of Alexander Zverev of Germany support him before the men's final match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





6/9 Italy's Flavio Cobolli serves during the final tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Flavio Cobolli of Italy during their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/9 Flavio Cobolli of Italy returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





9/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Flavio Cobolli of Italy during their men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





