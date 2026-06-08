Jaipur Internet Shutdown Before Demolition Of Mosque, Temples In Jagatpura

Jaipur suspended mobile internet services in two police districts ahead of a major demolition drive in Jagatpura.
Five religious structures, including a mosque and two temples, are being demolished for an 80-foot road-widening project.
Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, with drone surveillance and movement restrictions in place.
Mobile internet services were suspended across Jaipur North and Jaipur East police districts and around 3,000 police personnel deployed on Monday ahead of an anti-encroachment drive in which five religious structures, including a mosque and two temples, are being demolished in the city's Jagatpura area.
The demolition exercise, being carried out by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) near the Nandpuri underpass, is aimed at widening a road running parallel to a railway line to 80 feet.
According to PTI, the structures slated for demolition include a mosque, two temples, a satsang building and a mazar, while authorities have put in place extensive security arrangements and temporary internet restrictions ahead of the operation.
The JDA had earlier cleared 134 encroachments from the road and subsequently provided time to those managing the affairs of the religious structures and other stakeholders to voluntarily demolish the constructions, PTI reported.
The deadline has now expired and the JDA is proceeding with the operation under tight security arrangements.
According to an official order, mobile internet services, along with bulk SMS, MMS and social media platforms, will remain suspended from 12 am on June 8 to midnight of June 9 across Jaipur North and Jaipur East police districts. Voice call services will continue to function normally.
Divisional Commissioner V Saravan Kumar said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order, citing the possibility of misuse of social media and internet-based communication platforms.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread communal disharmony, inflammatory content or misinformation through social media or other digital platforms during the operation.
Authorities have also restricted movement in parts of the locality and are monitoring the situation through drone surveillance, according to PTI.
Officials said electricity supply in the immediate area has also been temporarily disconnected as part of the security arrangements.
(With inputs from PTI)