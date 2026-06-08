Internet Off, Bulldozers On: What Triggered Jaipur’s Massive Demolition Operation

The enforcement drive is part of a larger and long-overdue road-widening project on the Nandpuri Road, in which authorities are seeking to expand the 1.5 km stretch running parallel to the railway line from its current width of 25-30 feet to its sanctioned width of 80 feet.The current phase of the demolition drive includes the removal of five religious structures that lie within the road’s boundary; including a mosque, a mazaar, two temples and one satsang hall.