Internet Off, Bulldozers On: What Triggered Jaipur’s Massive Demolition Operation

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mysha Rizvi
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The demolition drive includes removal of five religious structures that lie within the road’s boundary, including a mosque, a mazaar, two temples and a satsang hall

Jaipur internet shutdown, Jaipur demolition drive, Jagatpura demolition
Internet Off, Bulldozers On: What Triggered Jaipur’s Massive Demolition Operation Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • The enforcement drive is part of road-widening project on Nandpuri Road, in which authorities are seeking to expand the 1.5 km stretch running parallel to the railway line  

  • Given the sensitivity of the drive, massive security arrangements have been put in place to prevent any unfortunate incident

  • Officials have also issued warnings saying strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading false or communally sensitive information

With the Jaipur Development Authority’s (JDA) major anti-encroachment drive set to begin in the city’s Jagatpura area, authorities deployed thousands of police personnel and suspended internet services across the state capital on Monday.

The temporary internet blackout is a precautionary measure to curb the spread of rumours and provocative content via social media which could possibly disrupt law and order during the drive, according to the Jaipur district administration.

The enforcement drive is part of a larger and long-overdue road-widening project on the Nandpuri Road, in which authorities are seeking to expand the 1.5 km stretch running parallel to the railway line from its current width of 25-30 feet to its sanctioned width of 80 feet.The current phase of the demolition drive includes the removal of five religious structures that lie within the road’s boundary; including a mosque, a mazaar, two temples and one satsang hall.

Officials noted that the administrators of these structures had been informed and warned well in advance that the establishments were hindering the road expansion. They were given a notice period to ensure the removal of the encroaching properties voluntarily, failing which the five structures are now being formally demolished.

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Earlier, on May 22, 134 encroachments on the same stretch were cleared as part of the project, said Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the JDA Vigilance Wing.

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The current phase of the demolition drive includes the removal of five religious structures that lie within the road’s boundary; including a mosque, a mazaar, two temples and one satsang hall.

Officials noted that the administrators of these structures had been informed and warned well in advance that the establishments were hindering the road expansion. They were given a notice period to ensure the removal of the encroaching properties voluntarily, failing which the five structures are now being formally demolished.

Earlier, on May 22, 134 encroachments on the same stretch were cleared as part of the project, said Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the JDA Vigilance Wing.

Given the sensitivity of the drive, massive security arrangements have been put in place to prevent any unfortunate incident. Officials have also issued warnings saying strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading false or communally sensitive information.

More than 3,000 police personnel including 12 companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) have been stationed across the city. Vulnerable areas are under heavy surveillance, with additional forces being brought in from the Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur ranges.

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Rationale for Expansion

The expansion project covers a critical transit area of the city which when completed is expected to ease heavy congestion by reducing traffic pressure on Hare Krishna Marg. Officials say that it will also improve connectivity between Jagatpura and key areas such as Malviya Nagar, Pradhan Marg and Apex Circle; ultimately benefitting nearly 50 colonies.

Those residing in and around the demolition sites have been advised to expect heavy security forces and possible restrictions on movement throughout the day.

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