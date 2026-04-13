Delhi Assembly Bomb Threat: Security Forces Deployed After Email Alert

Summary of this article
Security forces including Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads responded swiftly to a bomb threat received via email at Delhi Assembly.
A thorough search of the premises found nothing suspicious and the situation remains under control.
Further investigation into the source of the threatening email is underway, according to police sources.
Security forces were deployed at the Delhi Assembly on Monday after authorities received a bomb threat through an email, police sources said.
According to PTI, the alert prompted a quick response from multiple agencies following communication from Assembly officials. Teams from the Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squads and the fire brigade were immediately sent to the site.
A detailed search of the premises was conducted, the sources added.
"Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation into the source of the email is underway.
PTI reported that the threat was received via email, leading to the swift mobilisation of security personnel at the Assembly building.
Reported PTI, the operation involved coordination among various emergency response units to ensure thorough checking of the area. No suspicious items were discovered during the search operation.
(With inputs from PTI)