UK Forces Intercept Sanctioned Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker in First Operation of Its Kind

British forces boarded and intercepted the sanctioned oil tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel during a six-hour operation led by Royal Marines and UK law enforcement.
Keir Starmer said the operation dealt another blow to Russia’s war effort, while the UK said Moscow uses its shadow fleet to help fund the conflict in Ukraine.
British armed forces intercepted a vessel linked to Russia’s shadow fleet in the English Channel in the early hours of Sunday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed.
According to the Ministry of Defence, Royal Marine commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency boarded the sanctioned oil tanker, Smyrtos, during a six-hour operation — the first UK-led mission of its kind.
Following the operation, the vessel will be moved provisionally to an anchorage off England’s south coast, where authorities will continue monitoring it for environmental and safety risks.
The operation involved support from aircraft of the Maritime Air Group, including Chinook, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat helicopters, alongside an RAF P-8 aircraft and Royal Navy vessels HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury, the MoD said.
Starmer said in a statement: “This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling (President Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine that they cannot hide.
“I want to pay tribute to all those involved, including our armed forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
“Operations like this require skill, professionalism and courage. I pay tribute to our armed forces personnel and all those involved.
“Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin’s illegal war.”
(The Guaradian reported)