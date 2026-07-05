Naomi Osaka Vs Daria Kasatkina, Wimbledon: Japanese Star Storms Into Maiden Fourth Round At SW19

Naomi Osaka reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career after producing a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over Australia's Daria Kasatkina on Friday. The four-time Grand Slam champion fired five aces, struck 25 winners and broke serve five times to maintain her perfect 4-0 head-to-head record against Kasatkina. Delighted to finally register a win on No. 1 Court, Osaka said she felt confident after building momentum with several grass-court matches in recent weeks. The Japanese star will now face her toughest challenge yet against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who holds a 3-1 advantage in their head-to-head, including a straight-sets win at this year's French Open. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Naomi Osaka Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
1/9
Wimbledon Tennis Championships Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Daria Kasatkina Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Daria Kasatkina of Australia reacts during the third round women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Naomi Osaka Wimbledon Championships
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Daria Kasatkina Wimbledon Championships
Daria Kasatkina of Australia serves the ball during the third round women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Naomi Osaka Wimbledon 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the third round women's singles match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Wimbledon 2026: Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves the ball during the third round women's singles match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka Vs Daria Kasatkina
Daria Kasatkina of Australia reacts during the third round women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Wimbledon Tennis: Naomi Osaka Vs Daria Kasatkina
Naomi Osaka of Japan, top, stretches her neck in front of her opponent Daria Kasatkina of Australia ahead of their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Naomi Osaka Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka of Japan arrives on court 1 to play against Daria Kasatkina of Australia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories