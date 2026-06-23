Britain: Burnham Takes Center Stage in Race to Succeed Starmer

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has declared his candidacy and is the clear favorite, especially after his main rival, Wes Streeting, bowed out to support him.
Rival party leaders have fiercely criticized the transition, with opposition voices demanding a general election and dismissing the leadership change as an "endless merry-go-round" of prime ministers.
Andy Burnham, the Member of Parliament for Makerfield, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Keir Starmer, with rival Wes Streeting already backing his bid to avoid an internal battle. The fast-tracked leadership contest kicked off following Starmer's resignation, setting up a whirlwind campaign ahead of the summer recess.
Starmer said he had asked Labour's governing body to set out a timetable to replace him, with nominations opening on July 9 and ending by the summer recess on July 16. Potential candidates have until then to amass the support of at least 81 Labour MPs.
Burnham is seen by many as the frontrunner to replace Starmer after a victory over his Reform UK rival in last week's Makerfield by-election. The former Greater Manchester mayor, who was formally sworn in as an MP in the House of Commons on Monday, said he would put himself forward as a candidate in the leadership contest.
Wes Streeting had been viewed as his main rival but the former health secretary was quick to offer his support to Burnham, increasing the likelihood of a "coronation".
However, not everyone in the party is eager to skip the campaign trail. John Slinger, the Labour MP for Rugby, voiced the feelings of many within the party who believe it is "necessary" to have a full leadership contest.
"I think the public out there would think we'd slightly lost our minds if we didn't go through a process where we subject people who aspire to the highest office in the land to completely normal scrutiny," he told the BBC's The World Tonight on Monday.
Opposition leaders wasted no time in tearing into the transition. Describing Starmer as a "terrible prime minister", Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch attacked the Labour Party's policies, saying: "Labour MPs only want higher taxes to hand out more benefits... These are Labour's choices and their values, regardless of who is running the party."
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the British people were "sick of being let down by an endless merry-go-round of prime ministers while nothing really changes".
Meanwhile, Reform leader Nigel Farage demanded a general election, saying: "If Labour thinks it can shove another professional politician into No 10, it has another thing coming."
Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, said people would hope that Burnham could bring about "meaningful change" but the "jury is out".
Burnham is expected to give a speech next week promising to grow the economy if he becomes PM, while also sticking to the government's fiscal rules. Those rules aim to restrict borrowing and pay for day-to-day spending out of tax revenues by the end of the decade.
(BBC reported)