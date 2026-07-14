Taslima Nasrin To Return After 19 Years For Anti-Fundamentalism Event

Taslima Nasrin is set to visit Kolkata later this month to attend an anti-fundamentalism event.
The program, organised by secular groups, will focus on freedom of expression and resistance against religious extremism.
The West Bengal government has assured necessary security for the controversial writer during her stay in the city.
Bangladeshi-origin writer Taslima Nasrin is set to return to Kolkata after nearly 19 years to attend an anti-fundamentalism event organised by secular groups in the city.
Nasrin, who has been living in exile due to threats from fundamentalist groups, is expected to arrive in Kolkata later this month. She will participate in a public program focusing on secularism, freedom of expression, and resistance against religious extremism.
The event is being organised by a coalition of rationalist and secular organisations in West Bengal. Organisers said Nasrin’s presence will be a significant boost to the campaign for progressive values and protection of free speech.
Taslima Nasrin was forced to leave Kolkata in 2007 after violent protests by fundamentalist groups over her writings, which criticised religious orthodoxy and advocated for women’s rights. She has since lived in various countries, mostly in Europe and the United States.
In recent years, she has continued to write and speak out on issues related to secularism, women’s rights, and criticism of religious extremism. Her return to Kolkata is being seen as a symbolic moment for free speech advocates in India.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government has reportedly assured necessary security arrangements for Nasrin during her stay. The writer is expected to stay in the city for a few days and may hold interactions with writers, intellectuals, and activists.
The announcement of her visit has generated mixed reactions. While secular and progressive groups have welcomed it, some conservative organisations have expressed opposition and called for protests against her visit.
Taslima Nasrin has been a vocal critic of both religious fundamentalism and political appeasement. Her books, including “Lajja” and several autobiographical works, have sparked major controversies in Bangladesh and India.
Her return after 19 years is likely to draw significant media attention and could become a major talking point in literary and political circles in West Bengal.