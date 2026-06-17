How Bulldozers are Changing Kolkata's Political Landscape

Denying that the drives are linked to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Majhi said they are tied to the proposed that numerous projects are in the pipeline including the proposed East-West freight corridor (Dankuni-Surat) and line expansion works, for which the land is required. He said the projects have been expedited under the new government and added, “We do not believe in the use of force but a reasonable plan of action has to exist.” According to Majhi, repeated requests and notices to relocate had gone unheeded. He further said stalled expansion works have been prioritised under the new government and clarified that rehabilitation of evicted hawkers, traders and residents is the responsibility of the state government, not the Railways.