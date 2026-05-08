How Samik Bhattacharya Became BJP's Trump Card In Urban Bengal

Critics say it is here that Bhattacharya contrasts the flared-up (yet essential) presence in the Hindutva machinery. “We are not against nationalist Muslims. West Bengal belongs to everyone. We are against fundamentalist Muslims deciding the course of the state and its policies,” he had said in an interview, in sharp contrast to the tone of Adhikari. When questions were raised on post-poll violence in Bengal and bulldozer rallies on the streets following BJP’s victory, he clarified that if any of the people involved in these activities were members of the party, he would personally ensure that they are expelled and arrested, emphasizing on the need for law and order in the state. “If we are unable to control and address the instances of violence, I should resign from my position,” he added.