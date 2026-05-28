Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elsa Jacquemot Live Score, French Open: Top Seed Eyes Win Against Home Favourite At Roland-Garros

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elsa Jacquemot Live Score, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Roland-Garros 2026 second-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Elsa Jacquemot at Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday, May 28. Top seed Sabalenka arrives after a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jessica Bouzas, while Jacquemot advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Linda Fruhvirtova. Sabalenka has been in strong form with dominant serving numbers and efficient break-point conversion, while also maintaining a consistent run in early Slam rounds. Jacquemot has shown solid resistance at home, but will need a near-perfect performance to challenge the power and control of the world No. 1 in this second-round battle.

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 06:44:03 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elsa Jacquemot Live Score, French Open 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming of French Open 2026 matches will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps in India. The tournament will be televised on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD channels. Regional language coverage will also be available on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD.