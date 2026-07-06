Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut Effect: World Cup Star Sanju Samson Axed From Zimbabwe T20Is

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 8:28 pm

Sanju Samson, who was the Player of the Tournament of India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has been snubbed from Zimbabwe T20Is after three consecutive failures against Ireland and England

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 8:28 pm

T20 World Cup 2026 star Sanju Samson has been dropped from the India T20I squad for Zimbabwe. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia