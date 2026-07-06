Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut Effect: World Cup Star Sanju Samson Axed From Zimbabwe T20Is

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Sanju Samson, who was the Player of the Tournament of India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has been snubbed from Zimbabwe T20Is after three consecutive failures against Ireland and England

Sanju Samson dropped from Zimbabwe T20Is
T20 World Cup 2026 star Sanju Samson has been dropped from the India T20I squad for Zimbabwe. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary of this article

  • Indian opener Sanju Samson has been axed from Indian T20I side touring to Zimbabwe for the three-match series

  • This decision came after Samson failed to score in three consecutive T20Is against Ireland and England

  • Pacers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma along with Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh have got maiden call-ups

World Cup winning wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was on Monday omitted from India’s squad for the three T20s in Zimbabwe later this month while the selectors handed maiden call-up to pacers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma.

India will tour Zimbabwe for three T20s on July 23, 25 and 27 and the matches will be played at Harare.

Samson was replaced with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second T20I against England in the ongoing five-match series.

The Kerala batter courted three successive failures — twice against Ireland and in the opening T20I against England at Durham.

In his place, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar brought in Punjab wicketkeeper batter Prabhsimran Singh, another maiden entrant to the squad.

Express pacer Mayank Yadav too made a return to the squad for the first time since 2024.

For the three ODIs against England, the selectors replaced the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy with Shivam Dube.

India's Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is

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Sanju Samson's dry run has put his place in the T20I team in scrutiny ahead of the 2nd T20I against England in Old Trafford on Saturday, July 4. - AP
Parthiv Patel backs Indian team's decision to back existing top-order over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Sanju Samson called MS Dhoni the Roger Federer of cricket, while comparing Virat Kohli to Carlos Alcaraz. - File
India have included a full-strength squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. - Photo: AP

India’s squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

India’s updated ODI squad Vs England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube. PTI UNG BS BS

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