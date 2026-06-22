Wimbledon 2026: Dhoni-Federer, Kohli-Alcaraz: Samson's Intriguing Sporting Comparison

Sanju Samson called MS Dhoni the Roger Federer of cricket, while comparing Virat Kohli to Carlos Alcaraz
India's former tennis star also shared his love for Wimbledon and reminisced about sharing locker rooms with tennis greats
Wimbledon 2026 is set to take place from June 29 to July 12
One of the most prestigious grand slams of tennis - Wimbledon is about to take center stage, with the world's finest tennis players taking on one another from June 29 to July 12.
As the tournament nears, India's former tennis star Rohan Bopanna and current cricketer Sanju Samson had a chat with Jio Hotstar on the importance of Wimbledon, India's maiden ODI World Cup 2025 triumph and their prediction for the women's and men's single titles.
Bopanna Shares His Love For Wimbledon
Rohan Bopanna shared his love and admiration for Wimbledon from his childhood and how it shaped his journey to one of the biggest stages of tennis, which he once used to watch as a child.
"Wimbledon is a magical dream because I grew up watching only that. Back home, we only used to watch Wimbledon. In fact, television only broadcast Wimbledon. So, for me to go there and not only be present but also play on those courts was absolutely amazing," Bopanna on the signifance of Wimbledon.
Bopanna hailed the legendary trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who dominated men's tennis during his playing days, and shared how sharing locker rooms with the legends was a memorable experience for the Indian star.
I also played in an era when the three greatest tennis players of our generation, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, were competing. Sharing locker rooms with them and simply being there was better than a dream, actually," Bopanna added.
Sanju Samson Compares Indian Legends To Tennis Greats
Sanju Samson drew comparisons between tennis stars and Indian cricketers, hailing MS Dhoni as cricket's Roger Federer while likening Virat Kohli to Carlos Alcaraz.
"The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat Bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness," said Samson during the interview
Samson Reveals Impact Of Women's ODI Success On Men's Team
Samson, who smashed three successive fifty-plus scores and was named Player of the Tournament during India's triumphant campaign, said the women team's achievement had inspired the men.
"We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time. We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far. I was very happy for all the players in the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. I think the standards were set very high for us. They won the World Cup and put us on a stage where we felt that we could do the same in India. It was a great moment that both World Cups happened in India and that we won them. So, yes, that victory definitely played a part."
Samson On Australia's Position In World Cricket
As India's women's team is set to face Australia in a virtual quarter-final in the women's T20 World Cup, Samson shares how he admired them while growing up, as they were the dominant force at that time.
However, he also said that the tables have turned now, and it's the Indian team that is now a force to reckon with on the world stage.
"A lot of respect goes to the Australian team. I think the reason we hold them in such high regard is that they were the most dominant cricketing nation when we were growing up. Every World Cup seemed to be won by Australia. But now, I think the roles have reversed. We are the champions, and we play and compete with the same attitude. So, yes, there is a lot of respect for them as an opponent," said Samson on the Australian side.