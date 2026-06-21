Serena Williams Set To Play Singles At Wimbledon After Accepting Wild Card Entry

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Associated Press
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Serena has won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, including seven at Wimbledon. She’s also won 14 Grand Slams in doubles, all with Venus, and six of them at Wimbledon

Serena Williams
Serena Williams trains at the All England Club ahead of her Wimbledon return.
Summary of this article

  • Serena Williams is set to make comeback to tennis by accepting wild card invitation at Wimbledon

  • The move comes after the 44-year-old recently returned to competition in doubles after nearly four years

  • Serena’s last singles match was a loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams will play singles at Wimbledon after accepting a wild card invitation, the All England Club announced on Sunday.

The move comes after the 44-year-old Williams recently returned to competition in doubles after nearly four years away from professional tennis.

And it means that Williams will play both singles and doubles at Wimbledon after already accepting a wild card for the doubles competition with older sister Venus.

“This is not a drill,” Wimbledon said on its social media accounts.

Serena’s last singles match was a loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open. At the time, she said she didn’t want to use the word “retiring” and instead declared that she was “evolving” away from tennis.

Serena has won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, including seven at Wimbledon. She’s also won 14 Grand Slams in doubles, all with Venus, and six of them at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon starts in eight days.

Serena won a doubles match with partner Victoria Mboko at Queen’s Club last week but then the pair had to withdraw after Mboko injured her knee in a singles match.

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Venus Williams and Serena Williams last played together at the 2022 US Open - null
Serena Williams of the United States, celebrates with playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada after defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. - | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
Serena Williams of the United States, hits a return as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London. - AP Photo
United States Serena Williams plays a return to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris. - AP Photo

In another doubles match at the Berlin Open on Tuesday, Serena and partner Karolina Muchova were beaten by Giuliana Olmos and Erin Routliffe.

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