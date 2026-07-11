Lamine Yamal Fires Warning Ahead Of France Clash: 'We Don’t Fear Anyone'

Yamal, who turns 19 on Monday, has only one goal and no assists while putting 10 shots on target in his first World Cup, but his playmaking and activity down the right side of Spain’s attack have been noticeable in almost every match. He started the sequence that led to Spain’s first goal against Belgium in a two-man game with Pedro Porro, eventually leading to Fabián Ruiz’s rebound goal off Dani Olmo’s shot.