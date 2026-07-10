Beyond BrahMos: How India's Defence Exports Are Finding New Global Buyers

The rest of the basket

BrahMos gets the headlines, but it is not travelling alone. Armenia has emerged as an unlikely showcase for Indian defence exports, having bought Akash surface-to-air missiles, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and 155mm artillery systems worth several hundred million dollars in total. Yerevan's relationship with New Delhi has a clear strategic logic, given Armenia's tensions with Azerbaijan, a country that in turn enjoys close ties with Pakistan and Turkey. Armenia became the first foreign customer for Akash, with the first battery delivered in late 2024, and it is now reportedly in discussions for the more advanced Akash-NG variant once that system clears production.