Trump To Host ‘Historic Peace Summit’ Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

United States president Donald Trump on Friday said that he will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for what he called a “Historic Peace Summit” aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two nations. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and both Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to meet Trump for the summit.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the two leaders “have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people,” adding that “many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to ‘TRUMP.’”
“My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony. The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region,” he added.
The US has long sought to negotiate a truce between both nations over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict which commenced post the collapse of the Soviet Union has led to over 30,000 deaths. The conflict which again gained prominence in 2020 led to the the displacement of more than 1,00,000 ethnic Armenians, The Guardian reported.
Trump called it “a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD,” He also praised the leaders for “doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan.”
The agreement, according to officials speaking to the Associated Press, would give the US leasing rights to develop the corridor and name it the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.