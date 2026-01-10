PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

PV Sindhu faces Wang Zhiyi for place in Malaysia Open 2026 final
Sindhu back after a lengthy injury break, playing freely with an attack-first mindset
Indian leads 3-2 in head-to-head record
A rejuvenated PV Sindhu is set to take on China's numero uno player Wang Zhiyi in the Malaysia Open 2026 semi-finals on Saturday (January 10). Watch the women's singles badminton match live.
Sindhu, back after a lengthy injury break, is playing freely with an attack-first mindset and has reaped the rewards for it.
Before her Japanese opponent Akane Yamaguchi retired due to injury in the quarter-finals, Sindhu beat another Japanese, Tomoka Miyazaki, 21-8, 21-13 in the last 16. The Indian had earlier defeated Chinese-Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun 21-14, 22-20 in the opening round.
Her semi-final opponent Wang Zhiyi, ranked second in the world, is also yet to lose a single game in her campaign. She packed off Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-17, 21-18 in the quarter-finals to book the meeting with Sindhu.
Whoever wins this match will face South Korea's An Se-young in the final, as her semi-final opponent Chen Yufei withdrew before the clash.
PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi: Head-To-Head Record
This will be the sixth face-off between the two accomplished players. Sindhu has the upper hand against the Chinese, having won three of the five matches. But the 18th-ranked Indian is on a comeback trail, and might not find the going easy against Wang.
PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open 2026 semi-final be played?
The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open 2026 semi-final will be played at the Stadium Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, January 10, at 7:30am IST (10am local).
Where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open 2026 semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open 2026 semi-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.