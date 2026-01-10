PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Score, Malaysia Open Semi-Final: Indian Ace Meets Chinese World No. 2

PV Sindhu is on a comeback trail after a lengthy injury layoff. Photo: File/PTI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Malaysia Open 2026 women's singles semi-final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhiyi in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (January 10). The star Indian shuttler is on a comeback trail and has reached the last four stage of the prestigious BWF Super 1000 event with some attacking badminton. Before her Japanese opponent Akane Yamaguchi retired due to injury in the quarter-finals, Sindhu beat another Japanese, Tomoka Miyazaki, 21-8, 21-13 in the round of 16. The world number 18's opponent Wang Zhiyi, seeded second, is also yet to lose a single game in her campaign. Wang packed off Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in the quarter-finals to book the meeting with Sindhu, who leads the head-to-head 3-2. Follow the live badminton score and updates from the high-stakes encounter.

10 Jan 2026, 07:30:34 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Score, Malaysia Open SF: Read Full Preview As the match begins, here is the complete preview of PV Sindhu's semi-final clash against China's Wang Zhiyi.

10 Jan 2026, 07:16:36 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Score, Malaysia Open SF: When Does The Match Start? The match is scheduled for a 7:30AM (IST) start in Kuala Lumpur.