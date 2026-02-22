Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 LIVE Closing Ceremony Updates: A Night Of Beauty In Verona Awaits

Follow along for the real-time updates from the iconic closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 in Verona

Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 LIVE Closing Ceremony Updates
Athletes from Ukraine arrive during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
The world’s eyes are on the historic Verona Arena tonight as the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics prepare for a breathtaking final bow. Under the theme Beauty in Action, this 2,000-year-old Roman amphitheater is set to host a fusion of Italian opera, digital art, and pop culture to celebrate sixteen days of incredible athleticism. While the party is just getting started, the results are in: Norway is set to be honored as the overall winner, dominating the medal table with a staggering 18 gold medals. Team USA fans are also buzzing after a historic run, securing 12 golds, which is their best-ever Winter Games performance. Tonight, we’ll see performances from ballet legend Roberto Bolle and pop icon Achille Lauro before the Olympic flag is officially handed over to the French Alps for 2030. Stay tuned as we watch the Twin Flames of Milan and Cortina extinguish one last time.
LIVE UPDATES

Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 LIVE Closing Ceremony Updates: Six races, six golds

Johannes Hosflot Klaebo has owned the Milan Cortina Games. But the internet has a new challenger: Nazgul, the lightning-fast Czechoslovakian wolfdog. Human endurance meets canine instinct in a fantasy face-off that’s pure viral gold. Would Klaebo’s flawless glide outpace four paws on fresh snow? Probably. But in the world of memes, anything can happen.

Read Our Story: Dog Steals The Show At Winter Olympics 2026 Women’s Team Sprint

Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 LIVE Closing Ceremony Updates: Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of the Milano Cortina 2026 closing ceremony. Tonight, the historic Verona Arena hosts a breathtaking Beauty themed finale. We celebrate Norway’s third straight victory at the top of the medal table (18 golds) and a record-breaking 12-gold performance from Team USA.

