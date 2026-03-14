Kurds And Iran’s Political Crisis: Why The World’s Largest Stateless Nation Is Back In Focus 

Rally in Paris support Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for a Democratic Iran Demonstrators carry Kurdish and Iranian flags during a rally organized by Franco-Iranian associations supporting the National Council of Resistance of Iran in central Paris. Photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images

Rally in Paris support Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for a Democratic Iran Demonstrators carry Kurdish and Iranian flags during a rally organized by Franco-Iranian associations supporting the National Council of Resistance of Iran in central Paris. Photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images