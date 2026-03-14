Kurds And Iran’s Political Crisis: Why The World’s Largest Stateless Nation Is Back In Focus 

As tensions escalate in Iran and regional geopolitics shift, Kurdish political groups are once again emerging as a key force in debates over the country’s future and internal stability.

Priyanka Tupe
Priyanka Tupe
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Published at:
Kurdish Groups, Iran, Iran-Israel, USA war
Rally in Paris support Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for a Democratic Iran Demonstrators carry Kurdish and Iranian flags during a rally organized by Franco-Iranian associations supporting the National Council of Resistance of Iran in central Paris. Photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kurds remain the world’s largest stateless ethnic group with long-standing demands for autonomy and rights.

  • In Iran’s current political turmoil, Kurdish parties and militias have re-entered geopolitical conversations amid protests, regional conflict and shifting international positions.

  • US President Donald Trump held a telephone call with two of Iraqi Kurdistan’s top leaders recently. 

Amid rising tensions and airstrikes on Iran in 2026, Kurdish groups emerged as a key factor in discussions about Iran’s internal stability.  U.S president Donald Trump offered support to Iranian Kurdish opposition leaders to claim the stakes in power, considering the possibility of support for Kurdish militias along the Iran–Iraq border.

If toppling Tehran outright appeared elusive,  Washington may have been thinking of reprising a dangerous  strategy  that risked pushing Iran down the path of  the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when the toppling of Saddam Hussein unleashed years of sectarian violence and regional instability.

An uprising by the Kurds and other minorities like the Azeris, Baluchis, Arabs and Sunni Muslims scattered across Iran could help further destabilise the country. So it is no surprise that US President Donald Trump held a telephone call with two of Iraqi Kurdistan’s top leaders recently.

The buzz was that an alliance of six Iranian Kurdish groups, reportedly backed by the United States, was preparing to enter Iran to support a US-Israeli campaign to further weaken the regime. 

Related Content
One Indian national, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is believed to have died in the incident. - Representative image
Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq
Lives, Disrupted: A US military tank next to a mosque in Baghdad in 2003 - | Photo: Imago/AbcaPress
Whose Liberation Is It Anyway: The U.S. Intervention Playbook
A man carries an Iranian flag to place on the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP
The Dangerous American Plot To Destabilise Iran
A historic Iranian national flag is displayed by protesters outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Monday, March 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran's Place In Jeopardy Due To Middle East War; Apex Governing Body Sees Iraq As Replacement
Related Content

However, Trump later ruled out the possibility of supporting Kurdish groups, saying he did not want Kurdish fighters drawn deeper into an already complex conflict. By then, a few Kurdish factions indicated they could target Iranian security forces if backed by international support. Meanwhile Mojtaba Khamenei became the supreme leader of Iran on March 8, 2026. 

A man carries an Iranian flag to place on the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP
The Dangerous American Plot To Destabilise Iran

BY Seema Guha

Developments in the past 10 days highlight how Kurdish political aspirations —ranging from statehood, homeland to autonomy and broader political change—are increasingly part of debates about Iran’s future.

For decades, Kurdish political groups such as the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Free Life Party have advocated greater cultural rights, political representation and varying degrees of self-rule within a federal or democratic Iran. 

Kurdish regions became a key centre of dissent during the Mahsa Amini protests and continue to witness periodic strikes, demonstrations and security crackdowns amid the country’s broader political crisis. In 2026, several Kurdish parties came together under the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan, signalling renewed efforts to coordinate political demands and mobilise support as domestic unrest and regional tensions around Iran intensify.

Protests in Tehran, Iran on International Women's Day 1979 - Wikimedia Commons
Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

BY Anonymous

Who are the Kurds?

The Kurds are an ancient ethnic community - an Indo-Iranian ethnic group native to the mountainous region known as Kurdistan, which today spans across Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. 

According to Kurdish scholar Abbas Vali, Kurdish identity has historically been shaped by a complex interaction of tribal structures, regional loyalties and the politics of modern nation-states. In his work on ‘Kurdish genealogy and nationalism’, Vali argues that Kurdish society was not originally organised as a unified nation but as a network of tribes and local polities across the mountainous regions of West Asia. The emergence of modern states such as Turkey, Iran and Iraq in the 20th century transformed these local identities into a broader political consciousness as Kurds began to articulate claims for recognition and autonomy.

Vali also explains that Kurdish nationalism developed partly in response to the policies of these states, which often suppressed Kurdish language, culture and political organisation in the process of building centralised national identities. As a result, Kurdish identity evolved as both a cultural and political project, shaped by resistance to exclusion and marginalisation. In this sense, Kurdish nationalism cannot be understood only as an ethnic movement but as a historical response to state formation and geopolitical divisions that left the Kurds dispersed across several countries without a nation-state of their own.

Embassy Occupied: Iranian students hang a bust of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi at the Iranian embassy in Paris in 1979 - | Photo: Imago/Granger Historical Picture Archive
How Foreign Powers And Authoritarian Rule Shaped Modern Iran

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

One of the largest State-less ethnic groups

Kurdish political aspirations date back centuries, but modern Kurdish nationalism grew after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following World War I. Although the Treaty of Sèvres briefly proposed a Kurdish state, it was never implemented, leaving Kurds divided among several nation-states.

Today, Kurds are estimated to number 30–40 million people, making them one of the largest stateless ethnic groups in the world. Large Kurdish populations live in southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq, western Iran and northern Syria, with diaspora communities across Europe and West Asia.

Kurdish identity is rooted in language, tribal traditions, music, folklore and a strong sense of regional belonging. The Kurdish language has several major dialects, including Kurmanji and Sorani, and cultural practices such as the Newroz spring festival remain important symbols of Kurdish unity.

Kurdish movements have played major roles in regional conflicts and autonomy struggles, particularly in Iraq and Syria. Kurdish forces were key allies of international coalitions in the fight against the Islamic State, and Kurdish political demands continue to shape geopolitics in West Asia.

A member of the Iranian community shouts during a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

BY Seema Guha

Important Kurdish political groups 

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI/KDPI) is one of the oldest Kurdish political organisations in Iran, founded in 1945. It advocates Kurdish autonomy within a federal and democratic Iran rather than full independence. The party briefly held power during the Republic of Mahabad. After the Iranian Revolution, the group clashed with the Iranian state and today largely operates from bases in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) was established in 2004 and functions as an armed Kurdish militant organisation active along the Iran–Iraq border. It seeks greater political and cultural rights for Kurds in Iran. PJAK is ideologically linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey. The Iranian government considers it a terrorist organisation and has conducted several military operations against it.

The Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan (Komala) was founded in 1969 as a Marxist–Leninist Kurdish revolutionary movement. It played a significant role in armed resistance against the Iranian government following the 1979 revolution. Over time, the movement split into several factions with socialist and social-democratic orientations. Today it primarily operates as a political opposition group advocating Kurdish rights and federalism.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), formed in 1991, promotes Kurdish nationalism and the idea of Kurdish independence. The group has maintained armed units operating near Iran’s western borders. It has also cooperated with Kurdish forces in regional conflicts, including fighting against the Islamic State. Although smaller than other Kurdish organisations, it remains active within Kurdish political networks in the region.

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. The nationwide protests started in Tehran's Grand Bazaar against the failing economic policies in late December, which spread to universities and other cities, and included economic slogans, to political and anti-government ones - |Source: IMAGO / Middle East Images
Iran Protests: What Do Iranians Want From The International Community?

BY Anonymous

The future of Kurdish groups will likely depend on regional geopolitics, internal unity and the policies of states such as Iran, Turkey and Iraq. While organisations like the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Free Life Party continue to push for greater autonomy and political rights, their prospects remain uncertain amid security crackdowns, regional rivalries and shifting international support. Nonetheless, Kurdish political movements will remain a significant force in West Asian politics.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, Kolkata Test 2001: How Well Do You Remember That Epic Eden Gardens Day 4 Play

  2. Bangladesh-Pakistan Controversy: Salman Ali Agha Gives His Account

  3. MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video

  4. Battle Of Bats In USA 2026 Preview: Teams, Players, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. IPL 2026: Three Fast Bowlers Who Could Replace Injured Harshit Rana In KKR

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Well Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  2. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Barricades, Bulldozers In Uttam Nagar: Residents Say Holi Clash And Killing Wasn’t A Communal Dispute

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  3. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  4. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'